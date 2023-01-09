Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Danny Lloyd joined Rochdale as a free agent in December after leaving Gillingham at the end of last season

Rochdale midfielder Danny Lloyd has extended his contract until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old joined Dale on a one-month deal last month and has made four appearances for the League Two strugglers.

"We were keen to keep him at the club and Danny was keen to stay," boss Jim Bentley told the club website. external-link

"He's a really good character. He's lively in the dressing room and the type of person we want around."