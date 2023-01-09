Alfie McCalmont: Carlisle United sign Leeds United midfielder
Last updated on .From the section Carlisle
Carlisle United have signed Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont on loan until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old, who has made two appearances for the Whites, spent last season on loan with League One side Morecambe.
The Northern Ireland Under-21 international could make his Cumbrians debut against Newport on Saturday.
"He's a quality footballer who will add good competition to the group," boss Paul Simpson told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.