Will Goodwin: Stoke striker signs for Cheltenham
Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham
Cheltenham have signed striker Will Goodwin from Stoke City on a two-and-a-half year contract for an undisclosed fee.
The 20-year-old joined Stoke's academy in 2021 and is yet to make a first-team appearance for the club.
He spent the first half of this season on loan at National League side Torquay United, scoring seven goals in 26 matches.
Goodwin also had a loan spell at League Two Hartlepool during 2021-22.
