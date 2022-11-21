Close menu

Wales captain Gareth Bale retires from football aged 33

Last updated on .From the section Walescomments222

Gareth Bale celebrates winning the Champions League with Real Madrid against Liverpool in 2018
Gareth Bale helped Real Madrid win the Champions League four times

Wales captain Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33 after a glittering career.

The nation's most-capped men's player with 111 appearances announced his decision on social media.

Bale, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, is arguably Wales' finest ever footballer.

"After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football," Bale said.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love."

Cardiff-born Bale's club career took him from Southampton to Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid before his move to Los Angeles.

He was his country's talisman as they reached the 2016 and 2020 Euros before he led Wales at their first World Cup since 1958 at Qatar 2022.

Wales went out of the tournament at the group stage, with their loss to England proving to be the final appearance of Bale's career.

It was not a fitting end for a player who achieved extraordinary feats with club and country.

"It (football) has truly given me some of the best moments of my life," added Bale.

"The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me."

Bale joined Southampton as a schoolboy and made his debut for the Saints as a 16-year-old in April 2006.

His first senior cap followed a matter of weeks later, making Bale Wales' youngest international - although that record has since been broken.

That marked the start of a Wales career in which Bale inspired his country to the best spell in their history.

Having ended a 58-year wait for a major tournament appearance by qualifying for Euro 2016, Wales produced a sensational run to the semi-finals, only losing to eventual winners Portugal.

They also made it to the knockout stages of the next European Championship before last summer's play-off final win over Ukraine saw Wales clinch their long-awaited return to the World Cup.

"My decision to retire from international football has been by far the hardest of my career," Bale said.

"How do I describe what being a part of this country and team means to me? How do I articulate the impact it has had on my life? How do I put into words the way I felt every single time I put on that Welsh shirt? My answer is that I couldn't possibly do any of those things justice simply with words.

"But I know that every person involved in Welsh football feels the magic and is impacted in such a powerful and unique way, so I know you feel what I feel without using any words at all.

"My journey on the international stage is one that has changed not only my life but who I am. The fortune of being Welsh and being selected to play for and captain Wales has given me something incomparable to anything else I've experienced.

"I'm honoured and humbled to have been able to play a part in the history of this incredible country, to have felt the support and passion of the Red Wall and together have been to unexpected and amazing places.

"I shared a dressing room with boys that became brothers and backroom stuff that became family.

"I played for the most incredible managers and felt the undying support and love from the most dedicated fans in the world. Thank you to every one of you for being on this journey with me.

"So for now I am stepping back but not away from the team that lives in me and runs through my veins after all the dragon on my shirt is all I need."

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by redforever, today at 15:35

    Probably the right time to bale out

    • Reply posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 15:41

      Jiggery Pokery replied:
      £600K/week, Golf, Wales...

      Madrid...

      Wasn't it.

  • Comment posted by Dimmock, today at 15:37

    Congrats on a career most players could only dream of, good luck in whatever you decide to do in the future Mr.Bale.

  • Comment posted by TigersWood, today at 15:35

    Fair play, he won everything at club level and helped get Wales to the WC for the first time since 1958- enjoy the golf!

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 15:44

      neilkd21 replied:
      Been enjoying the golf for the last 6 years.

  • Comment posted by Possum Phine Phits, today at 15:38

    Da iawn! What a career he's had. Good luck to him in his future endeavours.

    • Reply posted by matt, today at 15:42

      matt replied:
      I think you made a typo there my friend, would love to know what you meant

  • Comment posted by eat lard, today at 15:36

    A star at least not going to Saudi for a huge wage

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 15:44

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      If they had better golf courses I'm sure he'd go.

  • Comment posted by Charlie Haines, today at 15:37

    A great player at the end of his Spurs/start of his Real career. Tailed off in the latter years but fantastic to watch at his best.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 15:36

    I hope he enjoys his retirement! He has been a tremendous servant to Welsh football and probably their greatest ever. It's a shame how quickly he came off the boil as he has the technical ability to adapt his game, but it was clear at the World Cup his love for the sport had gone.

    Just a phenomenal player at his peak. 'Taxi for Maicon' was one of the all-time great Champions League performances!

    • Reply posted by Yorkshireman, today at 15:46

      Yorkshireman replied:
      John Charles would be not far behind.

  • Comment posted by tony1984, today at 15:35

    Say what you want, but was an inspiration to many young footballers in Wales. Great leader and talisman and hope he enjoys many rounds of golf..

    • Reply posted by Quintessential Dichotomy, today at 15:46

      Quintessential Dichotomy replied:
      Thanks, we will.

  • Comment posted by zakkw14, today at 15:34

    Truly underrated by Madrid in them first few seasons

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 15:46

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      True - yet another player eaten by the crazy expectations of Spanish fans.

      Basically if you're not as good as or better than CR7 or Messi, then they'll hound you out of the club.

      Not a Spurs fan, but if he had stayed, with Son and Kane - what a front 3 that would have been!

  • Comment posted by VaderO66, today at 15:35

    I thought he retired years ago.

    • Reply posted by Laughing Gnome, today at 15:44

      Laughing Gnome replied:
      There's lovely!

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 15:38

    Thank you so much for the unbelievable memories.

  • Comment posted by Fishinabarrel, today at 15:38

    The Welsh GOAT.
    Thanks, Gareth, for some of the best memories I'll likely ever have as a Wales fan.
    Good luck in whatever you do next!

    • Reply posted by jambo1, today at 15:43

      jambo1 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by richard, today at 15:36

    Well done Gareth and thank you very much for all you have done for football and the NHS in Wales

  • Comment posted by RayHowell, today at 15:39

    Great player. Thank you so much Gareth for providing so many wonderful memories. I wish you very well indeed for your future and wherever it takes you.

  • Comment posted by Emile Heskey for England Captain, today at 15:38

    I thought he retired during the England match at the World Cup?

    Jokes aside, brilliant player on his day. Carried Wales on his own most of the time and has an incredible club career.

  • Comment posted by thefidiot, today at 15:36

    I had to check the date of the article in case it was one of those that random resurface from years ago

  • Comment posted by My Little Pony, today at 15:36

    Great player at his peak

    • Reply posted by glencoe, today at 15:42

      glencoe replied:
      Neither of the above are true.

  • Comment posted by The Working Hour, today at 15:35

    What a great player who was proud to be Welsh, thanks for the memories.

  • Comment posted by Clash_CityRocker, today at 15:38

    Farewell to a Welsh legend and thanks for everything Gareth.

  • Comment posted by Philip Myerscough, today at 15:37

    Great servant to Wales. Won a few trophies that some of the current Premiership players would be jealous of. Enjoy the golf

