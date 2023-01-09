Close menu

Wales captain Gareth Bale retires from football aged 33

Wales captain Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from football after a glittering career at the age of 33.

The nation's most-capped men's player with 111 appearances announced his decision on social media.

"After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football," wrote the LAFC forward.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love."

The Cardiff-born star's club career took him from Southampton to Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid before his move to Los Angeles.

He was his country's talisman as they reached the 2016 and 2020 Euros before ending his career in Wales' first World Cup since 1958 at Qatar 2022.

"It (football) has truly given me some of the best moments of my life," added Bale.

"The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me."

  • Comment posted by A Woke, today at 15:40

    Must be enjoying the golf courses abit too much over there in the states. The football was getting in the way

  • Comment posted by No 92, today at 15:39

    Gareth, you been a fantastic player and Welsh legend. But for goodness sake, get your hair cut now son

  • Comment posted by Wolfcommuter, today at 15:39

    Maybe he was hoping to get signed for one of the Saudi league clubs but they chose Ronaldo instead and Wrexham haven't shown much interest either.

  • Comment posted by Realistic Frank, today at 15:39

    Well whoop de-do, that's no loss to club or country is it ! He was always overpaid, overrated and looked a berk with that stupid 'man bun' nonsense. More time now to waste his money on the golf course or investing into stupid themed clubs. He only ever played in the games that mattered [to his ego that is].

  • Comment posted by Philip , today at 15:39

  • Comment posted by RayHowell, today at 15:39

    Great player. Thank you so much Gareth for providing so many wonderful memories. I wish you very well indeed for your future and wherever it takes you.

  • Comment posted by joshboy1991, today at 15:39

    It was good Wales it lasted but time to Bale out.

    ...I'll get my coat.

  • Comment posted by vulpocracy, today at 15:39

    A great player, a nice persona. Enjoyed watching him enormously. Probably a good time to go but I shall still miss.

  • Comment posted by hunkydory, today at 15:38

    It’s a very sad indictment of where football is right now that a footballer way past his best has been able to earn a fortune in the last few years for doing very very little

  • Comment posted by lorenzo, today at 15:38

    Very pleased to see the back of him.

  • Comment posted by Fishinabarrel, today at 15:38

    The Welsh GOAT.
    Thanks, Gareth, for some of the best memories I'll likely ever have as a Wales fan.
    Good luck in whatever you do next!

  • Comment posted by David Roberts, today at 15:38

    Overrated in my view. Poor attitude later in his career and his high points (couple of years) were because of freakish speed and power. Good player, but never a galactico.

  • Comment posted by Clash_CityRocker, today at 15:38

    Farewell to a Welsh legend and thanks for everything Gareth.

  • Comment posted by Emile Heskey for England Captain, today at 15:38

    I thought he retired during the England match at the World Cup?

    Jokes aside, brilliant player on his day. Carried Wales on his own most of the time and has an incredible club career.

  • Comment posted by Bedroom TV, today at 15:38

    Some player. Rotten attitude at time so a great shame we didn’t see much of him for the last 5/6 years of his career. Could have gone down as one of the best of all time

  • Comment posted by Possum Phine Phits, today at 15:38

    Da iawn! What a career he's had. Good luck to him in his future endeavours.

  • Comment posted by mitchlintern, today at 15:38

  • Comment posted by Jupiter, today at 15:38

    Didn't he do that already?

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 15:38

    Thank you so much for the unbelievable memories.

  • Comment posted by a2nyxtz3, today at 15:38

