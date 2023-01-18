Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, Rangers 3.
Alfredo Morelos inspired Rangers to victory at 10-man Kilmarnock as they staged another recovery to prevent further damage to their Scottish Premiership title hopes.
Chris Stokes crashed in a header - the fourth time Rangers have conceded first in Michael Beale's eight games in charge - before Morelos and Ryan Kent struck either side of half-time.
The Colombia striker extended the lead after Danny Armstrong's red card, but Rangers endured a nervous finale after Joe Wright's brilliant volley.
Beale's men held firm to complete a comeback win that keeps them within nine points of Celtic, while second-bottom Kilmarnock remain three points clear of Ross County.
Rangers haven't been without their troubles at Rugby Park in recent years - four of their previous seven league visits had ended in defeat - and another fraught visit beckoned following a sluggish start that will concern Beale.
It wasn't as if his side hadn't been warned either - Ash Taylor planted a free header wide of the unguarded net after Jon McLaughlin completely missed an Armstrong corner.
Just a couple of minutes later, another Armstrong delivery caused panic in the Rangers box and Stokes rose above Scott Arfield to give Kilmarnock a deserved lead.
Rangers were rattled, sloppy in possession and second to every ball as the hosts tore at them and showed no hangover from their Viaplay Cup semi-final loss to Celtic last Sunday.
Winger Armstrong, a standout at Hampden, was again at the heart of Kilmarnock's best work before ruining his performance with a forearm smash on Borna Barisic that left referee Kevin Clancy little choice but to show a second yellow.
By then Rangers had turned the deficit into a lead either side of half-time without looking hugely convincing.
Connor Goldson had a header parried away by Sam Walker before Beale's men crafted a slick equaliser as James Tavernier released Fashion Sakala down the right and the forward's cutback was perfect for Morelos to sweep home with a first-time finish.
Morelos was involved again as Rangers surged ahead, rolling a pass for Kent to thump into the bottom corner as Kilmarnock were caught out by a rapid attack.
The Colombia striker nodded in Barisic's cross to give the visitors breathing space and he might have had a hat-trick - Walker denied him with a sprawling save - as Rangers looked to be cantering to victory until Wright lashed into top corner with five minutes to go.
Beale's men almost immediately restored their two-goal advantage as Malik Tillman brought the best out of Walker, but former Ibrox striker Kyle Lafferty had a long-range effort pushed away from the top corner by McLaughlin as Killie fought to the last.
Player of the match - Alfredo Morelos
What's next?
The focus turns to the Scottish Cup on Saturday, with Rangers beginning their defence of the trophy away to St Johnstone (17:30 GMT) while Kilmarnock host League 2 Dumbarton (15:00).
More to follow.
