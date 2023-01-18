Close menu
Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock2RangersRangers3

Kilmarnock 2-3 Rangers: Morelos double in comeback win

Alfredo Morelos brought Rangers level before half-time
Alfredo Morelos inspired Rangers to victory at 10-man Kilmarnock as they staged another recovery to prevent further damage to their Scottish Premiership title hopes.

Chris Stokes crashed in a header - the fourth time Rangers have conceded first in Michael Beale's eight games in charge - before Morelos and Ryan Kent struck either side of half-time.

The Colombia striker extended the lead after Danny Armstrong's red card, but Rangers endured a nervous finale after Joe Wright's brilliant volley.

Beale's men held firm to complete a comeback win that keeps them within nine points of Celtic, while second-bottom Kilmarnock remain three points clear of Ross County.

Rangers haven't been without their troubles at Rugby Park in recent years - four of their previous seven league visits had ended in defeat - and another fraught visit beckoned following a sluggish start that will concern Beale.

It wasn't as if his side hadn't been warned either - Ash Taylor planted a free header wide of the unguarded net after Jon McLaughlin completely missed an Armstrong corner.

Just a couple of minutes later, another Armstrong delivery caused panic in the Rangers box and Stokes rose above Scott Arfield to give Kilmarnock a deserved lead.

Rangers were rattled, sloppy in possession and second to every ball as the hosts tore at them and showed no hangover from their Viaplay Cup semi-final loss to Celtic last Sunday.

Winger Armstrong, a standout at Hampden, was again at the heart of Kilmarnock's best work before ruining his performance with a forearm smash on Borna Barisic that left referee Kevin Clancy little choice but to show a second yellow.

By then Rangers had turned the deficit into a lead either side of half-time without looking hugely convincing.

Connor Goldson had a header parried away by Sam Walker before Beale's men crafted a slick equaliser as James Tavernier released Fashion Sakala down the right and the forward's cutback was perfect for Morelos to sweep home with a first-time finish.

Morelos was involved again as Rangers surged ahead, rolling a pass for Kent to thump into the bottom corner as Kilmarnock were caught out by a rapid attack.

The Colombia striker nodded in Barisic's cross to give the visitors breathing space and he might have had a hat-trick - Walker denied him with a sprawling save - as Rangers looked to be cantering to victory until Wright lashed into top corner with five minutes to go.

Beale's men almost immediately restored their two-goal advantage as Malik Tillman brought the best out of Walker, but former Ibrox striker Kyle Lafferty had a long-range effort pushed away from the top corner by McLaughlin as Killie fought to the last.

Player of the match - Alfredo Morelos

Two goals and an assist capped a fine night's work for the Rangers striker
What's next?

The focus turns to the Scottish Cup on Saturday, with Rangers beginning their defence of the trophy away to St Johnstone (17:30 GMT) while Kilmarnock host League 2 Dumbarton (15:00).

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Kilmarnock

Starting XI

  1. Squad number20Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    7.48

  2. Squad number25Player nameAlebiosu
    Average rating

    5.85

  3. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.21

  4. Squad number19Player nameWright
    Average rating

    6.28

  5. Squad number6Player nameStokes
    Average rating

    6.24

  6. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    5.99

  7. Squad number31Player namePolworth
    Average rating

    6.33

  8. Squad number4Player namePower
    Average rating

    6.24

  9. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    7.03

  10. Squad number23Player nameVassell
    Average rating

    7.15

  11. Squad number26Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    6.19

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameAlston
    Average rating

    5.78

  2. Squad number16Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    5.83

  3. Squad number21Player nameMcInroy
    Average rating

    6.49

  4. Squad number28Player nameLafferty
    Average rating

    5.58

Rangers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number33Player nameMcLaughlin
    Average rating

    4.74

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    5.37

  3. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    5.60

  4. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    5.43

  5. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    5.34

  6. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    5.43

  7. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    5.41

  8. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    6.18

  9. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    5.60

  10. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    5.90

  11. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    6.24

Substitutes

  1. Squad number19Player nameSands
    Average rating

    4.77

  2. Squad number71Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    5.22

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-4-2

  • 20Walker
  • 25Alebiosu
  • 5Taylor
  • 19Wright
  • 6StokesSubstituted forRobinsonat 80'minutes
  • 11ArmstrongBooked at 59mins
  • 31Polworth
  • 4PowerBooked at 19mins
  • 7McKenzieSubstituted forAlstonat 37'minutes
  • 23VassellSubstituted forLaffertyat 80'minutes
  • 26DoidgeSubstituted forMcInroyat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hemming
  • 8Alston
  • 14Sanders
  • 15Murray
  • 16Robinson
  • 17Lyons
  • 18Waters
  • 21McInroy
  • 28Lafferty

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33McLaughlin
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26Davies
  • 31Barisic
  • 18KamaraSubstituted forSandsat 83'minutes
  • 4Lundstram
  • 30Sakala
  • 37Arfield
  • 14KentBooked at 55mins
  • 20MorelosBooked at 36minsSubstituted forTillmanat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McGregor
  • 8Jack
  • 19Sands
  • 23Wright
  • 29McCann
  • 38King
  • 44Devine
  • 51Lowry
  • 71Tillman
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
8,461

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home10
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, Rangers 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, Rangers 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).

  4. Post update

    Malik Tillman (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Malik Tillman (Rangers).

  6. Post update

    Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Joe Wright.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).

  10. Post update

    Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).

  13. Post update

    Foul by John Lundstram (Rangers).

  14. Post update

    Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. Malik Tillman tries a through ball, but Fashion Sakala is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Malik Tillman (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tavernier.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Kilmarnock 2, Rangers 3. Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ash Taylor with a headed pass.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Malik Tillman (Rangers).

  19. Post update

    Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. James Sands replaces Glen Kamara.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic22201169175261
2Rangers22164251222952
3Hearts22115642311138
4Livingston219482430-631
5Aberdeen2292113537-229
6Hibernian2283112937-827
7St Mirren217682231-927
8St Johnstone2273122636-1024
9Motherwell2155112632-620
10Dundee Utd2155112537-1220
11Kilmarnock2255121938-1920
12Ross County2245131535-2017
View full Scottish Premiership table

