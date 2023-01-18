Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Alfredo Morelos brought Rangers level before half-time

Alfredo Morelos inspired Rangers to victory at 10-man Kilmarnock as they staged another recovery to prevent further damage to their Scottish Premiership title hopes.

Chris Stokes crashed in a header - the fourth time Rangers have conceded first in Michael Beale's eight games in charge - before Morelos and Ryan Kent struck either side of half-time.

The Colombia striker extended the lead after Danny Armstrong's red card, but Rangers endured a nervous finale after Joe Wright's brilliant volley.

Beale's men held firm to complete a comeback win that keeps them within nine points of Celtic, while second-bottom Kilmarnock remain three points clear of Ross County.

Rangers haven't been without their troubles at Rugby Park in recent years - four of their previous seven league visits had ended in defeat - and another fraught visit beckoned following a sluggish start that will concern Beale.

It wasn't as if his side hadn't been warned either - Ash Taylor planted a free header wide of the unguarded net after Jon McLaughlin completely missed an Armstrong corner.

Just a couple of minutes later, another Armstrong delivery caused panic in the Rangers box and Stokes rose above Scott Arfield to give Kilmarnock a deserved lead.

Rangers were rattled, sloppy in possession and second to every ball as the hosts tore at them and showed no hangover from their Viaplay Cup semi-final loss to Celtic last Sunday.

Winger Armstrong, a standout at Hampden, was again at the heart of Kilmarnock's best work before ruining his performance with a forearm smash on Borna Barisic that left referee Kevin Clancy little choice but to show a second yellow.

By then Rangers had turned the deficit into a lead either side of half-time without looking hugely convincing.

Connor Goldson had a header parried away by Sam Walker before Beale's men crafted a slick equaliser as James Tavernier released Fashion Sakala down the right and the forward's cutback was perfect for Morelos to sweep home with a first-time finish.

Morelos was involved again as Rangers surged ahead, rolling a pass for Kent to thump into the bottom corner as Kilmarnock were caught out by a rapid attack.

The Colombia striker nodded in Barisic's cross to give the visitors breathing space and he might have had a hat-trick - Walker denied him with a sprawling save - as Rangers looked to be cantering to victory until Wright lashed into top corner with five minutes to go.

Beale's men almost immediately restored their two-goal advantage as Malik Tillman brought the best out of Walker, but former Ibrox striker Kyle Lafferty had a long-range effort pushed away from the top corner by McLaughlin as Killie fought to the last.

Player of the match - Alfredo Morelos

Two goals and an assist capped a fine night's work for the Rangers striker

What's next?

The focus turns to the Scottish Cup on Saturday, with Rangers beginning their defence of the trophy away to St Johnstone (17:30 GMT) while Kilmarnock host League 2 Dumbarton (15:00).

