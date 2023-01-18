Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian5AberdeenAberdeen0

Heart of Midlothian 5-0 Aberdeen: Goals from five different scorers pile the pressure on Goodwin

By George O'NeillBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Josh Ginnelly makes it 4-0
Josh Ginnelly's delightful dinked finish put Hearts 4-0 up at half-time

Hearts bolstered their chances of successive third-place finishes in the Scottish Premiership by thrashing a woeful Aberdeen at Tynecastle.

Goals from Michael Smith, Lawrence Shankland and Josh Ginnelly, after Graham Shinnie's own-goal, gave the hosts a commanding half-time lead.

Cammy Devlin added a fifth in the second half and it could have been more, as a ragged Aberdeen collapsed.

It leaves Jim Goodwin's side with just one win in their last eight games.

And it returns the pressure on the Aberdeen manager, with his side now trailing Hearts by nine points and Livingston by two, having played a game more than the latter.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 28Clark
  • 72Hill
  • 21SibbickSubstituted forKingsleyat 75'minutes
  • 15RowlesBooked at 55mins
  • 2SmithSubstituted forForrestat 85'minutes
  • 14Devlin
  • 77SnodgrassSubstituted forOdaat 85'minutes
  • 19Cochrane
  • 9Shankland
  • 18McKaySubstituted forGrantat 65'minutes
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forHumphrysat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kingsley
  • 7Grant
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 12Atkinson
  • 13Stewart
  • 17Forrest
  • 20Neilson
  • 29Humphrys
  • 88Oda

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 33KennedySubstituted forRichardsonat 72'minutes
  • 2McCrorie
  • 4Scales
  • 22Coulson
  • 16Ramadani
  • 6Shinnie
  • 17HayesSubstituted forBesuijenat 54'minutes
  • 20ClarksonSubstituted forMyslovicat 61'minutes
  • 11de Barros LopesBooked at 39minsSubstituted forWatkinsat 72'minutes
  • 9MiovskiSubstituted forDuncanat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Barron
  • 10Besuijen
  • 14Myslovic
  • 15Watkins
  • 21Polvara
  • 23Duncan
  • 25Richardson
  • 30Ritchie
  • 36Bavidge
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
18,497

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home18
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 5, Aberdeen 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 5, Aberdeen 0.

  3. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Heart of Midlothian 5-0 Aberdeen.

  4. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Aberdeen. Liam Scales tries a through ball, but Vicente Besuijen is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

  7. Post update

    Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian).

  9. Post update

    Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yutaro Oda.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Aberdeen. Vicente Besuijen tries a through ball, but Jayden Richardson is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Yutaro Oda replaces Robert Snodgrass.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Alan Forrest replaces Michael Smith.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Heart of Midlothian).

  16. Post update

    Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marley Watkins (Aberdeen).

  19. Post update

    Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen).

Player of the match

GinnellyJosh Ginnelly

with an average of 7.89

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    7.89

  2. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.81

  3. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    7.59

  4. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    7.58

  5. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.57

  6. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    7.51

  7. Squad number72Player nameHill
    Average rating

    7.51

  8. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    7.50

  9. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    7.42

  10. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    7.33

  11. Squad number77Player nameSnodgrass
    Average rating

    7.26

  12. Squad number28Player nameClark
    Average rating

    7.23

  13. Squad number7Player nameGrant
    Average rating

    6.98

  14. Squad number88Player nameOda
    Average rating

    6.83

  15. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    6.71

  16. Squad number29Player nameHumphrys
    Average rating

    6.68

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number6Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    3.91

  2. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    3.57

  3. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    3.51

  4. Squad number1Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    3.29

  5. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    3.20

  6. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    3.18

  7. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    3.14

  8. Squad number14Player nameMyslovic
    Average rating

    3.06

  9. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    3.06

  10. Squad number33Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    3.01

  11. Squad number4Player nameScales
    Average rating

    2.99

  12. Squad number23Player nameDuncan
    Average rating

    2.93

  13. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    2.92

  14. Squad number22Player nameCoulson
    Average rating

    2.90

  15. Squad number15Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    2.78

  16. Squad number25Player nameRichardson
    Average rating

    2.56

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic22201169175261
2Rangers22164251222952
3Hearts22115642311138
4Livingston219482430-631
5Aberdeen2292113537-229
6Hibernian2283112937-827
7St Mirren217682231-927
8St Johnstone2273122636-1024
9Motherwell2155112632-620
10Dundee Utd2155112537-1220
11Kilmarnock2255121938-1920
12Ross County2245131535-2017
View full Scottish Premiership table

