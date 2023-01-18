Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Josh Ginnelly's delightful dinked finish put Hearts 4-0 up at half-time

Hearts bolstered their chances of successive third-place finishes in the Scottish Premiership by thrashing a woeful Aberdeen at Tynecastle.

Goals from Michael Smith, Lawrence Shankland and Josh Ginnelly, after Graham Shinnie's own-goal, gave the hosts a commanding half-time lead.

Cammy Devlin added a fifth in the second half and it could have been more, as a ragged Aberdeen collapsed.

It leaves Jim Goodwin's side with just one win in their last eight games.

And it returns the pressure on the Aberdeen manager, with his side now trailing Hearts by nine points and Livingston by two, having played a game more than the latter.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Hearts Formation 3-4-2-1 28 Clark 72 Hill 21 Sibbick 15 Rowles 2 Smith 14 Devlin 77 Snodgrass 19 Cochrane 9 Shankland 18 McKay 30 Ginnelly 28 Clark

72 Hill

21 Sibbick Substituted for Kingsley at 75' minutes

15 Rowles Booked at 55mins

2 Smith Substituted for Forrest at 85' minutes

14 Devlin

77 Snodgrass Substituted for Oda at 85' minutes

19 Cochrane

9 Shankland

18 McKay Substituted for Grant at 65' minutes

30 Ginnelly Substituted for Humphrys at 65' minutes Substitutes 3 Kingsley

7 Grant

8 Kiomourtzoglou

12 Atkinson

13 Stewart

17 Forrest

20 Neilson

29 Humphrys

88 Oda Aberdeen Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Lewis 33 Kennedy 2 McCrorie 4 Scales 22 Coulson 16 Ramadani 6 Shinnie 17 Hayes 20 Clarkson 11 de Barros Lopes 9 Miovski 1 Lewis

33 Kennedy Substituted for Richardson at 72' minutes

2 McCrorie

4 Scales

22 Coulson

16 Ramadani

6 Shinnie

17 Hayes Substituted for Besuijen at 54' minutes

20 Clarkson Substituted for Myslovic at 61' minutes

11 de Barros Lopes Booked at 39mins Substituted for Watkins at 72' minutes

9 Miovski Substituted for Duncan at 61' minutes Substitutes 8 Barron

10 Besuijen

14 Myslovic

15 Watkins

21 Polvara

23 Duncan

25 Richardson

30 Ritchie

36 Bavidge Referee: William Collum Attendance: 18,497 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 5, Aberdeen 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 5, Aberdeen 0. Post update VAR Decision: No Goal Heart of Midlothian 5-0 Aberdeen. Post update GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review. Post update Offside, Aberdeen. Liam Scales tries a through ball, but Vicente Besuijen is caught offside. Post update Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian). Post update Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian). Post update Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Attempt blocked. Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yutaro Oda. Post update Offside, Aberdeen. Vicente Besuijen tries a through ball, but Jayden Richardson is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Yutaro Oda replaces Robert Snodgrass. Substitution Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Alan Forrest replaces Michael Smith. Post update Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Heart of Midlothian). Post update Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Marley Watkins (Aberdeen). Post update Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen). Page 1 of 7 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward