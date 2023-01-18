Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 5, Aberdeen 0.
Hearts bolstered their chances of successive third-place finishes in the Scottish Premiership by thrashing a woeful Aberdeen at Tynecastle.
Goals from Michael Smith, Lawrence Shankland and Josh Ginnelly, after Graham Shinnie's own-goal, gave the hosts a commanding half-time lead.
Cammy Devlin added a fifth in the second half and it could have been more, as a ragged Aberdeen collapsed.
It leaves Jim Goodwin's side with just one win in their last eight games.
And it returns the pressure on the Aberdeen manager, with his side now trailing Hearts by nine points and Livingston by two, having played a game more than the latter.
More to follow.
Referee:
- William Collum
Attendance:
- 18,497
