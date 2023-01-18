Match ends, Celtic 4, St. Mirren 0.
Celtic continued their formidable domestic home form with an emphatic Scottish Premiership win against St Mirren.
Liel Abada crashed in the opener after 15 minutes as St Mirren's positive start was quickly extinguished.
Kyogo Furuhashi added a delicate lob before the break, and then finished off a sweeping move to ensure Celtic won an 11th consecutive home league game.
David Turnbull rifled in the fourth from 25 yards to seal the points.
Ange Postecoglou's side remain nine points clear of rivals Rangers after convincingly seeing off the only Scottish side to beat them this season.
St Mirren, who drop to seventh, are also the last to win at Celtic Park domestically almost two years ago, and they threatened to cause the champions more problems after a bright start.
But two minutes after Curtis Main's goal was ruled out for a tight offside, Abada smashed home from inside the box after Trevor Carson denied Carl Starfelt and Jota struck a post.
From that point, Celtic were in control. Reo Hatate's wonderful pass in behind found Kyogo, who managed to acrobatically scoop the ball over the advancing Carson and into the net.
And the Japanese forward added his 19th goal of the season eight minutes into the second half as Celtic struck quickly when winning possession in their own half.
Jota was set free down the left and crossed for Kyogo side-foot home, and the original decision to disallow the strike for offside was overturned after a VAR check.
Kyogo was then confirmed as offside by VAR after setting up James Forrest for what Celtic thought was their fourth goal, which did arrive in spectacular fashion from Turnbull.
The substitute clinically drove a long-range shot past Carson after a short corner from Celtic, who extended their unbeaten domestic home record to 40 matches.
St Mirren have still only won once on the road but kept plugging away, and came close to a consolation goal when Declan Gallagher headed Ryan Strain's cross on to the bar.
Player of the match - Kyogo Furuhashi
Tactical tweak helps Celtic settle - analysis
Celtic were sloppy before, and briefly after, Abada's goal as St Mirren took the game to them. Full-backs Josip Juranovic - who was playing out of position on the left - and Alistair Johnston were crowded out by St Mirren whenever they came infield, as is regularly the case with Celtic.
Postecoglou presumably told them to keep their width, because they started hugging the touchlines more and gave St Mirren's wing-backs and midfielders more to think about.
It stretched the visitors, and from there Celtic's movement and skill out wide took hold and there only looked like one outcome. Kyogo was a joy to watch as his rapid changes of direction and clever movement proved a constant menace.
St Mirren, meanwhile, can be relatively pleased with their efforts. That seems strange given the scoreline, but they started strongly and kept going in attack throughout. Stephen Robinson's side have only won one of their past 10 league games, but there is no immediate concern.
This is only the second time in that run they have lost by more than a goal, and they are far from the only Premiership team to go on a poor run. They need to respond quickly, but the evidence of this season so far is they will be pushing for a top-half finish.
What's next?
It is Scottish Cup weekend as Celtic host Morton in their fourth-round tie on Saturday (12:15 GMT), while St Mirren also host a side from the Championship in Dundee, who visit Paisley (15:00).
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 2Johnston
- 4Starfelt
- 18Kobayashi
- 88Juranovic
- 33O'RileySubstituted forTurnbullat 70'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 41HatateSubstituted forMooyat 70'minutes
- 11AbadaSubstituted forForrestat 69'minutes
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forMaedaat 79'minutes
- 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Haksabanovic
- 13Mooy
- 14Turnbull
- 24Iwata
- 29Bain
- 38Maeda
- 49Forrest
- 56Ralston
- 57Welsh
St Mirren
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Carson
- 23StrainSubstituted forFlynnat 84'minutes
- 4Shaughnessy
- 31Gallagher
- 18DunneSubstituted forTaylorat 61'minutes
- 3Tanser
- 17BaccusSubstituted forKiltieat 61'minutes
- 16Erhahon
- 13Gogic
- 10Main
- 7AyungaSubstituted forGreiveat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Taylor
- 8Flynn
- 9Brophy
- 11Kiltie
- 20Olusanya
- 21Greive
- 27Urminsky
- 30Taylor
- 32Kenny
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 4, St. Mirren 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josip Juranovic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Shaughnessy with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 4, St. Mirren 0. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Mooy following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
Post update
Attempt missed. Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Ryan Strain.
Post update
Offside, St. Mirren. Trevor Carson tries a through ball, but Alex Greive is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).
Post update
Alex Greive (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Sead Haksabanovic replaces Jota.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Daizen Maeda replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.
Post update
Foul by Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic).
Post update
Declan Gallagher (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Celtic. Jota tries a through ball, but Kyogo Furuhashi is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Josip Juranovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Aaron Mooy replaces Reo Hatate.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. David Turnbull replaces Matt O'Riley.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. James Forrest replaces Liel Abada.
Player of the match
FuruhashiKyogo Furuhashi
Celtic
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
8.61
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
8.42
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number18Player nameKobayashiAverage rating
8.20
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
8.18
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
8.09
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number2Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
7.97
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
7.85
- Squad number88Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number13Player nameMooyAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovicAverage rating
7.31
St Mirren
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameCarsonAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number13Player nameGogicAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number17Player nameBaccusAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number16Player nameErhahonAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number10Player nameMainAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number4Player nameShaughnessyAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number31Player nameGallagherAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number7Player nameAyungaAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number3Player nameTanserAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number23Player nameStrainAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number18Player nameDunneAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number21Player nameGreiveAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number8Player nameFlynnAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number11Player nameKiltieAverage rating
4.92