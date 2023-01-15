Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Semi-finals
RangersRangers2AberdeenAberdeen1

Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen: Kemar Roofe sends Ibrox side into final

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Kemar Roofe scores
Kemar Roofe (right) netted for the first time in nine months to send Rangers into the final

Kemar Roofe's first goal of the season sent Rangers into the Viaplay Cup final to face Celtic as Aberdeen were overcome in an extra-time thriller.

The striker converted fellow substitute Scott Wright's low cross in the 94th minute to give Rangers the lead for the first time at Hampden.

Aberdeen had led through Bojan Miovski's clipped shot past Allan McGregor but Ryan Jack's deflected strike had levelled matters by the time Dons captain Anthony Stewart was sent off late in stoppage time.

Michael Beale's side soon forced the winner and they will return to Hampden for the final on 26 February.

However, a shoulder injury ended Roofe's participation in what has already been an injury ravaged season for the forward.

The Hampden pitch bore the scars of Saturday's semi-final being played in horrible weather but Sunday's more clement conditions made for an engrossing tie.

Fashion Sakala's shoulder turned a James Tavernier cross onto an Aberdeen post early on.

VAR had an early impact too, when Miovski netted for the first time. The Dons striker ran on to Leighton Clarkson's pass and finished superbly from a tight angle on the right, but his celebrations were short-lived with off-side eventually given.

Aberdeen had their tails up and Stewart attacked a corner only to handle with the goal at his mercy.

At the other end, Sakala, Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent fired in shots, with only the latter drawing a save from Kelle Roos.

Moments later, Morelos claimed the ball had crossed the line from his header despite Roos' save on the line but replays clearly showed the ball was still in play.

And, against the run of play, Aberdeen took the lead.

Miovski was offside from Clarkson's long ball but Kennedy went through on Borna Barisic's blind side to cross for Miovski to finish. It was his first goal in six games.

Rangers were rattled and showed little composure until Kent, Morelos and Jack combined just after the hour.

Kent's flick found Jack, his found Morelos, the striker returned to Jack and the midfielder's shot went in off Scales. It was Rangers' best move of the game, aided by a bit of fortune.

Clarkson got the Dons support going again with a fierce strike off the post, though there had been an offside in the build-up.

There was another big talking point before extra time ensued. Sakala tried to escape Stewart on the left only to be scythed down by the defender. It was a straight red.

Tavernier's shot deflected onto the Aberdeen bar and out as Rangers continued to press in extra time and Roofe, on for Morelos, then got his reward.

Wright meandered his way to the line on the left and cut the ball across for his striker to turn home. It was Roofe's first goal since April.

Confusion reigned as Walsh consulted with his VAR colleagues amid apparent communication problems but the game continued with Jonny Hayes' strike forcing a fine stop by McGregor.

Sakala thought he had scored when an effort deflected off Scales but it fell past the post before Roofe made way after landing awkwardly following Scales' challenge.

Aberdeen had to throw caution to the wind and almost levelled when Scales' shot at a free-kick was blocked by McGregor.

Player of the match - Ryan Kent

Ryan Kent shoots
The winger's use of the ball was crucial to Rangers' advances and his lightness of foot contributed to their leveller

Rangers' Hampden heroes deliver again in proper cup tie - analysis

For their third Hampden appearance in a row, Rangers found themselves in an extra time contest.

It was Jack and Wright who delivered the goals in last season's Scottish Cup final win over Hearts and the duo played a big part again.

Jack took responsibility, not just with his goal, but often when a team-mate needed to release the ball, while Wright gave his side a crucial injection of pace right at the start of extra time.

Beale continues his impressive record as Rangers manager with six wins and a draw from seven. A stern test awaits in Celtic next month.

Aberdeen, like Kilmarnock against Celtic on Saturday, brought a lot to the semi-final. Kennedy and Graeme Shinnie in particular led their charge but it's inarguable the Stewart dismissal harmed their chances.

The defender had attracted headlines earlier in the week for suggesting injured Rangers forward Antonio Colak was "better" than Morelos.

Manager Jim Goodwin had described the remarks as "regrettable" but it was not Morelos or Colak that proved to be Stewart's undoing, but Sakala.

Goodwin inherited an Aberdeen side that had exited both of last season's cup competitions early. He has at least taken Aberdeen back to Hampden and another potential cup run beckons in the Scottish Cup.

What they said

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "It feels great. Fair credit to Aberdeen, I thought they were excellent. I thought two teams went toe-to-toe and we've come out victorious. I've had bad days here (at Hampden) where we've played well and I thought we were reasonable and we were through.

"I love Scott Wright when he's direct. I don't like it when he picks and chooses his moments. I spoke to him about it through the week and he's rewarded the team and the fans handsomely this afternoon. It was a fantastic run (for Kemar Roofe's goal). It was so good to see Kemar scoring on the big stage, he's a big player for us. Hopefully (his injury) is nothing too serious but it looked a sore one. It's not a dislocation we don't believe."

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "We're extremely disappointed to have been knocked out of the cup at this late stage. Rangers started well, put us on the back foot. Once the game settled down, we grew into it and it was very even. There's a sense of pride on my part with the effort that the players gave.

"We tried to congest the middle of the pitch and the effort and commitment that the players showed for 120 minutes was quite incredible. We have no arguments about the red card. As soon as the tackle was made, I thought he was off. It was a poor decision from Anthony, he could have stayed on his feet."

What's next?

Both teams return to Scottish Premiership duty on Wednesday with Aberdeen away to Heart of Midlothian (19:45 GMT) and Rangers visiting Kilmarnock (20:00)

Player of the match

ShinnieGraeme Shinnie

with an average of 6.98

Rangers

  1. Squad number25Player nameRoofe
    Average rating

    6.14

  2. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    6.04

  3. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    5.94

  4. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    5.94

  5. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    5.75

  6. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    5.50

  7. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    5.47

  8. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    5.46

  9. Squad number71Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    5.43

  10. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    5.41

  11. Squad number44Player nameDevine
    Average rating

    5.37

  12. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    5.33

  13. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    5.27

  14. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    5.14

  15. Squad number29Player nameMcCann
    Average rating

    5.14

  16. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    5.10

  17. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    5.05

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number6Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    6.98

  2. Squad number33Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    6.83

  3. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    6.82

  4. Squad number4Player nameScales
    Average rating

    6.75

  5. Squad number22Player nameCoulson
    Average rating

    6.74

  6. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    6.62

  7. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    6.56

  8. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    6.54

  9. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    6.43

  10. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    6.22

  11. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    6.02

  12. Squad number8Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    5.43

  13. Squad number5Player nameStewart
    Average rating

    5.08

  14. Squad number99Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    5.00

  15. Squad number15Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    4.53

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6GoldsonBooked at 90mins
  • 26Davies
  • 31BarisicBooked at 87minsSubstituted forDevineat 105'minutes
  • 8Jack
  • 4LundstramSubstituted forWrightat 90'minutes
  • 30SakalaSubstituted forArfieldat 105'minutes
  • 71TillmanSubstituted forKamaraat 74'minutes
  • 14Kent
  • 20MorelosSubstituted forRoofeat 74'minutesSubstituted forMcCannat 118'minutesBooked at 119mins

Substitutes

  • 18Kamara
  • 23Wright
  • 25Roofe
  • 29McCann
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield
  • 38King
  • 44Devine
  • 51Lowry

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Roos
  • 2McCrorieBooked at 70mins
  • 5StewartBooked at 90mins
  • 4Scales
  • 22Coulson
  • 16RamadaniBooked at 120mins
  • 6ShinnieSubstituted forWatkinsat 118'minutes
  • 33KennedyBooked at 88mins
  • 20ClarksonSubstituted forBarronat 74'minutes
  • 11de Barros LopesSubstituted forHayesat 63'minutes
  • 9MiovskiSubstituted forRamírezat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 8Barron
  • 10Besuijen
  • 14Myslovic
  • 15Watkins
  • 17Hayes
  • 23Duncan
  • 25Richardson
  • 99Ramírez
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
47,562

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home23
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 2, Aberdeen 1.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Rangers 2, Aberdeen 1.

  3. Booking

    Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen).

  5. Post update

    Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Scales (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  8. Booking

    Charlie McCann (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Liam Scales (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Charlie McCann (Rangers).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Marley Watkins replaces Graeme Shinnie.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Charlie McCann replaces Kemar Roofe because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Scott Wright (Rangers).

  14. Post update

    Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Kemar Roofe (Rangers).

  16. Post update

    Kemar Roofe (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Adam Devine.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Kent (Rangers).

  20. Post update

    Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th January 2023

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport