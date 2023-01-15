Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Semi-finals
RangersRangers15:00AberdeenAberdeen
Venue: Hampden Park

Rangers v Aberdeen

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th January 2023

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport