Hakan Hayrettin took charge of Maidstone in 2020 and guided them back to the National League this season

Hakan Hayrettin has been sacked as manager of Maidstone United following a run of seven consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Maidstone have won just five National League matches all season and are second bottom of the table in 23rd place.

Hayrettin took over as manager in March 2020 having previously joined the club as head coach in January 2019.

Assistant manager Terry Harris has also left the club.

"We have made the difficult decision to part company with Hakan and his assistant Terry Harris, following the recent run of results," said Maidstone chief executive Bill Williams.

"These decisions are never easy, and the board felt the time was right to make this change now - with just under half the season remaining - to give us an opportunity to retain our National League status."

Hayrettin guided Maidstone back to the National League for this season, after winning the National League South title and promotion at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

However, the Stones have won just two of their last 23 fixtures in all competitions.

George Elokobi, the club's former captain, has been placed in caretaker charge of the team, and will oversee their next match in the FA Trophy away to Notts County on Sunday.

"On behalf of the owners, directors and all staff involved with Maidstone United, we would like to express our thanks to Hak and Terry for all their time, effort and guidance while they've been at the club," Williams added.