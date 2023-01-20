Cymru Premier and Welsh Cup round-up
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
JD Cymru Premier
Saturday, 21 January
Aberystwyth Town v Caernarfon Town; 17:15 GMT
Cardiff Met v Airbus UK Broughton; 17:15 GMT
Flint Town United v Pontypridd United; 17:15 GMT
Haverfordwest County v Connah's Quay Nomads;17:15 GMT
Penybont v Newtown;17:15 GMT
The New Saints v Bala Town; 17:15 GMT
JD Welsh Cup
Saturday, 21 January
Cwmbran Celtic v Penydarren BGC; 14:00 GMT
- LEGENDS OF WELSH SPORT: Some of the greatest and most inspiring stories in Welsh football
- TOGETHER STRONGER: The transformation of the Wales football team