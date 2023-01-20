Close menu

Cymru Premier and Welsh Cup round-up

Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cymru Premier

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 21 January

Aberystwyth Town v Caernarfon Town; 17:15 GMT

Cardiff Met v Airbus UK Broughton; 17:15 GMT

Flint Town United v Pontypridd United; 17:15 GMT

Haverfordwest County v Connah's Quay Nomads;17:15 GMT

Penybont v Newtown;17:15 GMT

The New Saints v Bala Town; 17:15 GMT

JD Welsh Cup

Saturday, 21 January

Cwmbran Celtic v Penydarren BGC; 14:00 GMT

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC