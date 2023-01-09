Last updated on .From the section Derby

FA Cup highlights: Derby 3-0 Barnsley

League One side Derby County back themselves to produce an FA Cup fourth-round upset against West Ham at Pride Park, says Rams midfielder Max Bird.

Derby set up the tie against the Premier League club after cruising to victory against fellow third tier promotion hopefuls Barnsley.

It extended Derby's impressive run of form, with a penalty shootout loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup the only defeat they have suffered in 16 games.

"We are on a roll," Bird said.

"We can back ourselves here [at Pride Park]. We want to keep this run going."

Bird was talking to BBC Radio Derby before the Rams were drawn to play West Ham in the next round, but said they would "try and win the game" no matter the calibre of opposition and that they craved another "big" cup tie.

Derby kept a fifth successive clean sheet in getting through to the fourth round, which Bird says has the Rams "buzzing".

The win against the Tykes, a side just one point and two places below them in League One, was also seen as a significant marker in their bid to make an immediate return to the Championship.

"We are a good team, and we know we are good team," Bird said.

"We know on our day we are one of the best teams in the league, we have a great squad we are on a roll at the minute. We are also playing some really good stuff.

"We have to keep our heads and not get complacent."