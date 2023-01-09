Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Tuesday, 10 January

Aberystwyth Town v Penybont; 20:00 BST: Abeyrstwyth remain in the bottom two but are just a point off safety after a draw at Flint last Friday. Penybont, unbeaten in their last three games, are one of six sides who have already confirmed their place in the Championship Conference for the second half of the season.

Airbus UK Broughton v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 BST: Airbus suffered their 19th defeat of the season at home to Cardiff Met on Saturday and remain rooted to the bottom. Caernarfon, who have added Rhys Alun Williams and Cai Powell Roberts to their squad, have lost six games on the bounce.

Bala Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 BST: Bala will be looking to close the gap on second-placed Connah's Quay Nomads with four points separating them ahead of the game at Maes Tegid. Ryan Stratulis scored the winner for the Nomads when the sides met at Deeside Stadium in August.

Flint Town United v The New Saints; 19:45 BST: New Saints extended their lead at the top of the table to 11 points following the weekend win over Haverfordwest while Flint have not won in three games and are two points above the bottom two in ninth place.