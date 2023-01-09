Close menu

Portugal: Roberto Martinez appointed head coach

Breaking news

Former Belgium and Everton manager Roberto Martinez has been appointed Portugal head coach.

The Spaniard, 49, replaces Fernando Santos, who resigned after Portugal's quarter-final defeat by Morocco at the World Cup last month.

Martinez stood down as Belgium coach after six years in charge following their group-stage exit in Qatar.

Portugal football president Fernando Gomes said: "This is an important moment for the national team."

Martinez, who spent four years as Wigan boss before a three-year spell at Everton, was appointed Belgium manager in 2016 and led them to the top of the Fifa rankings in 2018.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

74 comments

  • Comment posted by Ella, today at 12:41

    Specialist in failure. Strange appointment

  • Comment posted by lay_of_the_land_my_son, today at 12:41

    why?

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 12:40

  • Comment posted by ian atkins, today at 12:40

    Everton have never recovered from him, the start of the downward spiral and recruitment, .... as a nine bob note , total conman.

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 12:40

  • Comment posted by basil, today at 12:40

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 12:40

    Roberto Martinez has never achieved anything in football and yet somehow he has landed several high profile managerial jobs. His biggest achievement was probably winning the FA Cup with Wigan, the same season he got them relegated from the Premiership, saddled with debt. They've never been back since.

  • Comment posted by affles, today at 12:40

    How.....just how does he keep getting these top jobs. Please I beg someone explain this to me

  • Comment posted by Baggy shorts and gravy, today at 12:39

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 12:39

    He’ll prob be Fifa president after this!!😂

  • Comment posted by whats all the fuss about, today at 12:39

    Must have the same agent as Choupo-Moting.
    Like how do they do it?

  • Comment posted by Dandog, today at 12:39

    Bizarre appointment

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 12:38

    How does this guy get the top jobs?! I need to get the number for his agent! Bang average manager! Had a quality Belgium team and flopped. Now he’s got a quality Portugal team.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 12:38

    Martinez been stealing a living since that FA Cup win.

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 12:38

    He never had any success anywhere except with Wigan !!
    He failed Belgium great generation of players,
    And he will fail great Portuguese players.
    So Sorry for : Fernandez, B. Silva, Nevez, Diaz, Cancelo, Flix , and Ronaldo .

  • Comment posted by arab87, today at 12:37

    The lengths people will go to so they can meet Thierry Henry

  • Comment posted by NathanNTFC, today at 12:37

    Portugal have ruined any future for these players

  • Comment posted by Stav8, today at 12:37

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 12:36

    Silly appointment,big mistake.
    Portugal aren’t going nowhere to take this team forward to a new level which is winning trophies.

  • Comment posted by CACEF, today at 12:36

    One of the worse managers in international football… destroyed all hopes of the Belgium team winning a trophy and will do the same with the current young players that Portugal has!

