Portugal: Roberto Martinez named as head coach
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Former Belgium and Everton manager Roberto Martinez has been appointed Portugal head coach.
More to follow.
On the + side, he's available for free.
Looking for last 16 exits for the next two tournaments.
Well done Football. Cannot be claimed it is not inclusive when failures fail upwards.
Everton
Belgium
Portugal..
Sorry, nice guy but hasn't he done enough damage?
Just saying..