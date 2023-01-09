Close menu

Portugal: Roberto Martinez named as head coach

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments51

Breaking news

Former Belgium and Everton manager Roberto Martinez has been appointed Portugal head coach.

More to follow.

Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by Olly, today at 12:36

    Did not see that coming! Portugal have a talented squad, hopefully we see a different Martinez from the one managing Belgium...

  • Comment posted by Bonza, today at 12:35

    Bad appointment by Portugal

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 12:35

    I'm amazed at the Portugese FA. With all the top Portugese born coaches around Europe I don't get why they've gone for Martinez. I can only assume they asked around and no-one wanted to give up their current club jobs so they were a bit stuck for options.

  • Comment posted by Alastair, today at 12:35

    Wasted Belgium . Hasn't a clue . Portugal know his poor track record.tet still appoint . Beggars belief . Vincent Kompany is the man .

  • Comment posted by Dynamike, today at 12:35

    How does this man keep getting these jobs pmsl

  • Comment posted by Trentatre, today at 12:35

    Surprised, not just because I don't think his track record is anything special, but also as I fear he may not be the right person to manage the (at times challenging) personalities in the squad... and that's even assuming CR won't be part of it.

    On the + side, he's available for free.

  • Comment posted by Uthman, today at 12:35

    That's the dumbest appointment I've ever seen. Did they not see what he did at Belgium? He is gonna waste this golden generation as well.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy Gestapo, today at 12:35

    merry-go-round of crap managers continues

  • Comment posted by HOUGHTON, today at 12:34

    Good luck to him. Top bloke

  • Comment posted by Robs, today at 12:34

    His record of failure is absolutely in line with the current Portugal team.

    Looking for last 16 exits for the next two tournaments.

    Well done Football. Cannot be claimed it is not inclusive when failures fail upwards.

  • Comment posted by Foxes, today at 12:34

    He managed some of the best players in the world with Belgium, and got them nowhere

  • Comment posted by Bluebird63, today at 12:33

    A talented footballer and manager . If failing means getting your team to the number 1 spot in the FIFA rankings , gaud forbid the rest of the managers. Good luck Martinez . Probably chosen a difficult job when having to tell Ronnie you need to be playing high level football to be selected . South Africa football isn’t all that . Haha 😆

  • Comment posted by James, today at 12:33

    What a bizarre appointment. Having wasted Belgium's best crop of players for a generation I struggle to see any logic behind this. His agent has certainly earnt his fee here.

  • Comment posted by They dont like Red Baubles, today at 12:33

    Oh dear the former ev lot manager touched by the ev lot becomes 🇵🇹 manager. You know what this means, Portugal are stuffed.

  • Comment posted by w00kie, today at 12:32

    He just ruined one golden generation - onto the next.

  • Comment posted by Max Power, today at 12:32

    Pretty pointless appointment because we all know who the real manager of Portugal is.

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 12:31

    Martinez is going to waste 2 golden generations of football.

  • Comment posted by glan1976 , today at 12:31

    Wigan
    Everton
    Belgium
    Portugal..

    Sorry, nice guy but hasn't he done enough damage?

    Just saying..

  • Comment posted by James, today at 12:31

    The Steve Bruce of international management....

  • Comment posted by carlos-el-gato, today at 12:31

    Love to see the reasoning for this.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC