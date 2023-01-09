Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Tyreik Wright has played for four different League Two clubs on loan

Plymouth Argyle have signed Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright.

The 21-year-old moves to the League One leaders for an undisclosed fee after being recalled from a season-long loan at League Two side Bradford City.

Wright - who never made a first-team appearance for Villa - scored four goals in 17 games for the Bantams.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 player has played 59 League Two games since January 2021 after loans at Walsall, Salford City and Colchester United.

Wright, who has agreed what the club describe as a "long-term deal" at Home Park, is the fifth new player to move to Argyle in the January transfer window.

New Zealand international forward Ben Waine, Blackpool midfielder Callum Wright and Norwich City wing-back Saxon Earley have all agreed permanent deals while Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete has joined on loan until the end of the season.

"He'll give us some more strength in depth, some more speed at the top end of the pitch and some directness," Argyle boss Steven Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

"He's obviously still young and got loads to learn and loads to improve on.

"But what I watched of him when we decided to go for him is someone who's got real speed and explosive power and can go past people.

"He's got real good ability and when he puts all of his game together, which I'm sure he will over the next couple of years, he's hopefully going to be a real good player for us."

