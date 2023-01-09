Scottish Gossip: Giakoumakis, Celtic, Rangers, Davis, McGregor, Hibs, McGeady
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis has been offered the chance to double his wages if he joins Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds.(Express)
With six clubs interested in Giakoumakis, 28, Celtic could take in £8m for the striker. (Sun)
Sampdoria are also among the clubs interested in the Greece international. (Mail)
Torino are considering reviving their interest in Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, 26. (Record)
Rangers midfielder Steven Davies expects "ups and downs in the rehab" as he recovers from the injury that ended his season. (Express)
Manager Michael Beale says Allan McGregor faces a fight to reclaim his place as first-choice goalkeeper at Rangers.(Sun)
Jon McLaughlin tended goal in Rangers' Sunday win at Dundee United and Beale believes the keeper has been unfairly maligned by a "poor narrative". (Scotsman - subscription required)
Hibernian winger Aiden McGeady, 36, considered leaving the club during his recent injury absence. (Record)
A summit of Scottish football figures with the aim of resolving issues around VAR and the handball rule is expected to take place next week. (Record)