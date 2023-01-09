Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Giakoumakis, Celtic, Rangers, Davis, McGregor, Hibs, McGeady

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Gossip graphic

Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis has been offered the chance to double his wages if he joins Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds.(Express)external-link

With six clubs interested in Giakoumakis, 28, Celtic could take in £8m for the striker. (Sun)external-link

Sampdoria are also among the clubs interested in the Greece international. (Mail)

The back page of the Scottish Daily Mail on 100123

Torino are considering reviving their interest in Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, 26. (Record)external-link

Rangers midfielder Steven Davies expects "ups and downs in the rehab" as he recovers from the injury that ended his season. (Express)external-link

Manager Michael Beale says Allan McGregor faces a fight to reclaim his place as first-choice goalkeeper at Rangers.(Sun)external-link

Jon McLaughlin tended goal in Rangers' Sunday win at Dundee United and Beale believes the keeper has been unfairly maligned by a "poor narrative". (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

The back page of the Courier on 100123

Hibernian winger Aiden McGeady, 36, considered leaving the club during his recent injury absence. (Record)external-link

A summit of Scottish football figures with the aim of resolving issues around VAR and the handball rule is expected to take place next week. (Record)external-link

