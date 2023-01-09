Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis has been offered the chance to double his wages if he joins Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds.(Express) external-link

With six clubs interested in Giakoumakis, 28, Celtic could take in £8m for the striker. (Sun) external-link

Sampdoria are also among the clubs interested in the Greece international. (Mail)

Torino are considering reviving their interest in Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, 26. (Record) external-link

Rangers midfielder Steven Davies expects "ups and downs in the rehab" as he recovers from the injury that ended his season. (Express) external-link

Manager Michael Beale says Allan McGregor faces a fight to reclaim his place as first-choice goalkeeper at Rangers.(Sun) external-link

Jon McLaughlin tended goal in Rangers' Sunday win at Dundee United and Beale believes the keeper has been unfairly maligned by a "poor narrative". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian winger Aiden McGeady, 36, considered leaving the club during his recent injury absence. (Record) external-link