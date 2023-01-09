Scottish Gossip: Giakoumakis, Celtic, Porteous, Hibs, Rangers, McGregor
Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis has been offered the chance to double his wages if he joins Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds. (Express)
With six clubs interested in Giakoumakis, 28, Celtic could take in £8m for the striker. (Sun)
Sampdoria are also among the clubs interested in the Greece international. (Mail)
Torino are considering reviving their interest in Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, 26. (Record)
Italy's Udinese face competition from Belgium's Oostende for the signature of Hibernian and Scotland defender Ryan Porteous, 23, with interest also coming from England's Championship. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Hibernian winger Aiden McGeady, 36, considered leaving the club during his recent injury absence. (Record)
McGeady expects there to be interest from Celtic, Rangers and England in Easter Road teammate Kevin Nisbet, 25. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Rangers midfielder Steven Davies expects "ups and downs in the rehab" as he recovers from the injury that ended his season. (Express)
Manager Michael Beale says Allan McGregor faces a fight to reclaim his place as first-choice goalkeeper at Rangers. (Sun)
Jon McLaughlin tended goal in Rangers' Sunday win at Dundee United and Beale believes the keeper has been unfairly maligned by a "poor narrative". (Scotsman - subscription required)
Aberdeen are continuing their efforts to sign midfielder Connor Barron up on a new contract, with his current deal ending in 18 months. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Graeme Shinnie, who has re-joined Aberdeen on loan from Wigan, "ticks all the boxes", says Dons boss Jim Goodwin. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Motherwell "can't walk away from it with anything less than three points" against Scottish Premiership bottom side Ross County on Saturday, says Stuart McKinstry. (Herald - subscription required)
A summit of Scottish football figures with the aim of resolving issues around VAR and the handball rule is expected to take place next week. (Record)