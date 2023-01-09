Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis has been offered the chance to double his wages if he joins Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds. (Express) external-link

With six clubs interested in Giakoumakis, 28, Celtic could take in £8m for the striker. (Sun) external-link

Sampdoria are also among the clubs interested in the Greece international. (Mail)

Torino are considering reviving their interest in Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, 26. (Record) external-link

Italy's Udinese face competition from Belgium's Oostende for the signature of Hibernian and Scotland defender Ryan Porteous, 23, with interest also coming from England's Championship. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian winger Aiden McGeady, 36, considered leaving the club during his recent injury absence. (Record) external-link

McGeady expects there to be interest from Celtic, Rangers and England in Easter Road teammate Kevin Nisbet, 25. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Rangers midfielder Steven Davies expects "ups and downs in the rehab" as he recovers from the injury that ended his season. (Express) external-link

Manager Michael Beale says Allan McGregor faces a fight to reclaim his place as first-choice goalkeeper at Rangers. (Sun) external-link

Jon McLaughlin tended goal in Rangers' Sunday win at Dundee United and Beale believes the keeper has been unfairly maligned by a "poor narrative". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen are continuing their efforts to sign midfielder Connor Barron up on a new contract, with his current deal ending in 18 months. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Graeme Shinnie, who has re-joined Aberdeen on loan from Wigan, "ticks all the boxes", says Dons boss Jim Goodwin. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Motherwell "can't walk away from it with anything less than three points" against Scottish Premiership bottom side Ross County on Saturday, says Stuart McKinstry. (Herald - subscription required) external-link