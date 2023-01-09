Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard has challenged his players to "achieve the unthinkable" by winning at Accrington to reach round four of the FA Cup.

Lee Ndlovu's header earned them a 1-1 draw after Accrington had taken the lead at Meadow Park on Saturday.

The replay will take place on 17 January, with the winners at home to Cardiff City or Leeds United.

"The chairman told me to go and give the town a moment. We did," Garrard told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Boreham Wood are one of three non-league sides left in the competition - Wrexham will face Sheffield United in round four after a shock 4-3 win at Coventry, while Chesterfield also face a replay after a stoppage-time goal salvaged a 3-3 draw for another Championship club West Brom.

And for Wood, it is a continuation of last season's superb cup form when they reached the fifth round before finally losing at Everton.

"Do I think they [Accrington] played to their maximum? I think [they did] in spells in the first half. Do I think we did? I think in spells in the second half [we did]," Garrard said.

"We've got to go there with loads of confidence. We're going there as an underdog - everyone loves an underdog - and the aim is to achieve the unthinkable and get in the fourth round."

On Ndlovu's goal, he added: "We played a short free-kick. How bad were our free-kicks first half? I said to the goalkeeping coach in the dug out 'I confuse things too much'. In my head it's so clear but managing is getting a simple message across.

"I say to get the ball in the box, which they didn't do. They played short and then crossed the ball and we got a goal. Lee Ndlovu - great header. Superb."