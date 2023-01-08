Jay Matete played eight games in the Championship for Sunderland this season - seven of them as a substitute

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says Jay Matete will make an instant impact at Home Park.

The 21-year-old made his debut as a substitute in the 0-0 draw at Bolton - less than a day after agreeing a loan move from Championship side Sunderland.

He is the fourth new player to join Argyle since the start of the month as Argyle aim to stay top of League One.

"I thought he did really well for us when he came on and he's a good player," Schumacher said.

All four new faces made their debuts at Bolton, with Callum Wright starting in midfield and fellow permanent signings, Ben Waine and Saxon Earley coming off the bench.

"We always track people on performance data. Jay hasn't played loads of football this year for Sunderland, so it was one that when he went there last January you keep monitoring saying 'I wonder how he does'," added Schumacher.

"He went for a real big fee and he went as a huge prospect, and he's done well I think in the games that I've watched.

"We were made aware that he might be available for a loan move early on in the week, so I picked up the phone to his agent straight away, who I know, and picked up the phone to Jay, sorted a Zoom call out, spoke to him about why we think he'd be perfect for our team, what we think he would bring and convinced him to come here.

"He had other options, but he wants to be part of our plan going forward."

Schumacher's side are five points clear of second-placed Sheffield Wednesday at the top of League One with Ipswich two points further back in third, although both sides have a game in hand.

Argyle travel to Ipswich on Saturday in a key game in the race for automatic promotion.

Schumacher says he still expects to add to his squad over the coming days and weeks, but is pleased with how his January recruitment has gone so far.

"Three permanent signings for the future gives us that more added depth that we need and another loan move for a Championship player that we think can make us better straight away.

"It's the benefit of doing your work early when the windows are open, so when you are ready to move you can pick the players that you want.

"Because we're playing well in the league people want to come and play for us, so that's positive."