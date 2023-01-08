Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

George Hirst made his final appearance for Blackburn against Sunderland on Boxing Day

Ipswich Town have signed Leicester City striker George Hirst on loan for the rest of the season.

Hirst was recalled from a season-long loan at Blackburn, where he only started three games, in order to move to Portman Road.

The 23-year-old son of former England forward David Hirst has made two senior appearances for Leicester.

"I'm here to help and I want to be involved in a promotion push," Hirst told the Ipswich website. external-link

"The team has done well so far this season and I want to keep that going and give us a little bit of a push."

Ipswich are third in the League One table and continued an excellent season by beating Championship side Rotherham United 4-1 on Saturday to reach round four of the FA Cup, in which they will be at home to Burnley.

Hirst is their second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Australia international Massimo Luongo from Middlesbrough on a six-month contract.

He has also had loan spells at Rotherham and Portsmouth since joining Leicester from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2019.

