Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Gossip
Transfers
Top Scorers
European
Women
All Teams
Leagues & Cups
FRI 13 Jan 2023
FA Trophy - Fourth Round
Altrincham
Altrincham
1
Wrexham
Wrexham
0
Altrincham v Wrexham
Last updated on
25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago
.
From the section
Football
Line-ups
Line-ups
Altrincham
6
Baines
Substitutes
Wrexham
Butler
Substitutes
More to follow.
