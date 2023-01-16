Close menu
League One
Port ValePort Vale20:00PeterboroughPeterborough United
Venue: Vale Park, England

Port Vale v Peterborough United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Stevens
  • 2Cass
  • 6Smith
  • 3Jones
  • 7Worrall
  • 8Garrity
  • 23Pett
  • 11Benning
  • 26Butterworth
  • 21Odubeko
  • 19Massey

Substitutes

  • 1Stone
  • 14Ojo
  • 15Forrester
  • 17Holden
  • 24Agyakwa
  • 27Robinson
  • 33Politic

Peterborough

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Norris
  • 12Thompson
  • 4Edwards
  • 6Kent
  • 23Ward
  • 22Kyprianou
  • 8Taylor
  • 3Butler
  • 11Poku
  • 10Mason-Clark
  • 9Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 5Knight
  • 14Marriott
  • 15Ogbeta
  • 16Burrows
  • 17Jones
  • 24Thompson
  • 28Blackmore
Referee:
Peter Wright

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth27177347272058
2Sheff Wed26167346182855
3Ipswich26149348262251
4Derby25128536191744
5Bolton26128633201344
6Barnsley2412483023740
7Wycombe26115103327638
8Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
9Peterborough24112113931835
10Exeter269893937235
11Port Vale2410592732-535
12Charlton2681084036434
13Oxford Utd258893128332
14Shrewsbury2595112729-232
15Portsmouth2371062930-131
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood2561182927229
18Cheltenham2584132130-928
19Accrington2467112338-1525
20Morecambe2559112635-924
21Cambridge2573152241-1924
22MK Dons2564152336-1322
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2656152250-2821
View full League One table

Top Stories

