Match ends, Sampdoria 0, Napoli 2.
Sampdoria fans paid emotional tributes to former striker Gianluca Vialli, who passed away on Friday aged 58.
Vialli was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017. In 2020 he revealed he had been given the all-clear, but was diagnosed with it again in 2021.
He played for Sampdoria between 1984-1992, winning Serie A in 1990-91.
Ten-man Sampdoria lost 2-0 against Serie A leaders Napoli, who won thanks to Victor Osimhen's early goal and Eljif Elmas' late penalty.
Napoli missed a sixth-minute penalty through Matteo Politano, but Osimhen scored after 19 minutes following good work from Mario Rui.
Sampdoria then went down to 10 men as Tomas Tincon was shown a straight red card just before half-time for chopping down Osimhen when he only had the goalkeeper to beat.
Napoli were given a second penalty after a handball from former Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, which Elmas converted.
Flowers, scarves, club shirts and pictures were placed by fans outside Sampdoria's Luigi Ferraris Stadium, the players wore training tops with 'Vialli' and his number nine on them, a number of fans held up banners during the match and the players also paid their respects before the game.
- Mancini tribute to friend and former team-mate
- Football Daily: Remembering Gianluca Vialli
- 'One of the greats with a reputation to match'
- Why are conspiracy theories booming? The Infinite Monkey Cage goes in search of answers
- Which portable heater is best? Sliced Bread turns up the dial to find out which gives the most heat for the lowest energy used
Line-ups
Sampdoria
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Audero
- 21MurilloBooked at 44minsSubstituted forZanoliat 45'minutes
- 17Nuytinck
- 29MurruBooked at 5mins
- 37LérisBooked at 72mins
- 8RincónBooked at 38mins
- 14VieiraSubstituted forPaolettiat 83'minutes
- 3Augello
- 5VerreSubstituted forVillarat 54'minutes
- 23GabbiadiniSubstituted forDjuricicat 45'minutes
- 10LammersSubstituted forMontevagoat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Villar
- 7Djuricic
- 20Winks
- 22Contini
- 28Yepes
- 30Ravaglia
- 33Villa
- 34Montevago
- 36Paoletti
- 59Zanoli
- 70Trimboli
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 3Kim Min-jaeSubstituted forRrahmaniat 45'minutes
- 5Nunes JesusBooked at 53mins
- 6Mário Rui
- 7ElmasSubstituted forRaspadoriat 87'minutes
- 68Lobotka
- 99Zambo AnguissaBooked at 60minsSubstituted forNdombéléat 66'minutes
- 21PolitanoSubstituted forLozanoat 63'minutes
- 9Osimhen
- 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forZielinskiat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Demme
- 11Lozano
- 12Marfella
- 13Rrahmani
- 17Olivera
- 18Simeone
- 19Bereszynski
- 20Zielinski
- 23Zerbin
- 30Sirigu
- 31Zedadka
- 55Østigård
- 70Gaetano
- 81Raspadori
- 91Ndombélé
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sampdoria 0, Napoli 2.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Nicola Murru.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Victor Osimhen (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Bram Nuytinck (Sampdoria).
Post update
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniele Montevago (Sampdoria).
Post update
Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Giacomo Raspadori.
Post update
Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Napoli).
Post update
Daniele Montevago (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Giacomo Raspadori replaces Eljif Elmas.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Flavio Paoletti replaces Ronaldo Vieira.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Daniele Montevago replaces Sam Lammers.
Post update
Goal! Sampdoria 0, Napoli 2. Eljif Elmas (Napoli) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Napoli.
Post update
Delay in match (Napoli). VAR checking.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria) with a hand ball in the penalty area.