Match ends, Atletico Madrid 0, Barcelona 1.
Ousmane Dembele scored a first-half winner as Barcelona moved three points clear at the top of La Liga by edging to victory against Atletico Madrid.
Dembele scored with a sweet side-foot finish following Gavi's lay-off and also hit a post in the second half.
Atletico could have levelled in added time but Antoine Griezmann's effort was cleared off the line by Ronald Araujo.
Both sides finished with 10 men after Stefan Savic and Ferran Torres were dismissed for a scuffle.
The two former Manchester City players grappled each other off the ball, ending up on the turf, and were shown straight red cards.
Xavi's side fully capitalised on Real Madrid's defeat by Villarreal on Saturday, opening up a cushion at the summit having lost just once in the league this season.
Diego Simeone was leading Atletico for a La Liga record 418th game, the most consecutive matches in charge of a single club in Spain's top flight.
But the Argentine saw his side fall to a fifth loss in 16 games and any hopes of winning the title look to have been extinguished with Atletico lying fifth, 14 points adrift of the leaders.
Dembele's goal was the culmination of a slick team move as Pedri's burst of acceleration fed Gavi, who laid the ball off for the France winger to finish into the bottom corner.
A second goal could have followed quickly but Pedri's lofted effort from Jose Gimenez's blind backpass was clawed out by Jan Oblak.
Atletico were chasing the game in the second half as they looked to salvage a point, but Griezmann's rising drive was superbly tipped over the crossbar by Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.
When he did beat the Germany goalkeeper in the 94th minute, Araujo was positioned in the right place to clear it off the line.
Torres had a goal ruled out for offside earlier in the second period and, perhaps frustrated, was then involved in a fracas with Savic in final few minutes that saw the pair dismissed.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 16MolinaBooked at 85mins
- 15SavicBooked at 90mins
- 2Giménez
- 23MandavaSubstituted forReguilónat 82'minutes
- 14Llorente
- 6KokeSubstituted forLemarat 73'minutes
- 34BarriosSubstituted forKondogbiaat 64'minutes
- 21CarrascoSubstituted forMorataat 65'minutes
- 8Griezmann
- 7João FélixSubstituted forCorreaat 73'minutesBooked at 79mins
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 3Reguilón
- 4Kondogbia
- 5De Paul
- 10Correa
- 11Lemar
- 17Saúl
- 18Felipe
- 19Morata
- 20Witsel
- 31Gomis
- 36Moreno
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 23Koundé
- 4AraújoBooked at 56mins
- 15ChristensenBooked at 82mins
- 28BaldeSubstituted forAlonsoat 81'minutes
- 30GaviSubstituted forRaphinhaat 73'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forRobertoat 81'minutes
- 21F de JongSubstituted forKessieat 58'minutes
- 7Dembélé
- 10Ansu FatiSubstituted forF Torresat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Pedri
Substitutes
- 2Bellerín
- 11F Torres
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 14Depay
- 17Alonso
- 19Kessie
- 20Roberto
- 22Raphinha
- 24García
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 63,493
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 0, Barcelona 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Sergi Roberto.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Franck Kessie (Barcelona).
Post update
Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Post update
Foul by Marcos Alonso (Barcelona).
Post update
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Dismissal
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match (Barcelona).
Post update
Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Attempt missed. Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Booking
Raphinha (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid).
