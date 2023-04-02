Close menu

Graham Potter sacked by Chelsea after less than seven months in charge

Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter after less than seven months in charge following Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by CapnB, today at 20:13

    That's a real shame! I really loved what he was doing with the club 😂🙂🤣😅😆

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 20:16

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      WE ARE BACK. BE SCARED

  • Comment posted by Nick , today at 20:13

    What an absolute joke of a club. Can only laugh

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 20:17

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      YOU'LL BE CRYING SOON WHEN WE'RE BACK WHERE WE BELONG

  • Comment posted by Feldybhoy, today at 20:14

    Chelsea are a mess, Potter probably better off out of there.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 20:18

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      CHELSEA WILL BE BETTER OFF U MEAN. POTTER WILL BE MANAGING WATFORD OR SOMETHING LOL

  • Comment posted by SaintG, today at 20:13

    Ridiculous club

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 20:15

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      MY BROTHER HE WAS GIVEN 600M AND HE STILL COULDNT WIN. WE ONLY WENT BACKWARDS

  • Comment posted by GunnerBear, today at 20:15

    Stupid move.

    The owners decided to buy all those players on silly contracts and now they have removed the man who has been working with this bunch. A new manager starts from scratch.

    Still, it's Chelsea. Why should I give a ****!

    • Reply posted by Blue Baby, today at 20:17

      Blue Baby replied:
      Because we live rent free in your head!

  • Comment posted by Smash41, today at 20:15

    Just in time to take over at Leicester.

  • Comment posted by ohound52, today at 20:15

    Well.....is that any surprise. Potter shouldn't have left Brighton. Tuchel shouldn't have left chelsea

    • Reply posted by jiggalc, today at 20:17

      jiggalc replied:
      100% ageee.

  • Comment posted by jejwillett, today at 20:15

    Didn’t see that coming…

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 20:16

    Potter to Leicester, Nagelsman to Chelsea and Rodgers to Spuds.
    As Darth Vader would say, "The circle is complete"

    • Reply posted by rospur, today at 20:18

      rospur replied:
      None of those will happen

  • Comment posted by andyM7, today at 20:15

    More football madness,but at least he will get a big pay off

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 20:15

    Guy stood no chance, the owners and their transfer policy show how clueless they are about football.

  • Comment posted by MrRonin, today at 20:15

    What a shower of **** my club is! :-)

  • Comment posted by mufcx20times, today at 20:14

    Nice guy but way out of his depth with owners who don’t have a clue

  • Comment posted by Lion Rampant , today at 20:16

    What's the bets on Potter to Leicester?

    • Reply posted by Ian, today at 20:18

      Ian replied:
      To Palace please

  • Comment posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 20:15

    Managerial revolving doors in football. Load of nonsense.

  • Comment posted by jerusalem9769, today at 20:15

    Lol shambles of a club. Fantastic stuff.

  • Comment posted by Stevo, today at 20:14

    Leicester bound now

    • Reply posted by Holamigos, today at 20:16

      Holamigos replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by seagullsthroughandthrough, today at 20:16

    dumb american owner

  • Comment posted by TheOuthereBrother, today at 20:16

    What great timing for Leicester. Potter is still an excellent manager, and would be a great choice for them.

  • Comment posted by NavyBlueHockeyTortoise, today at 20:15

    Chelsea becoming the new Watford?

