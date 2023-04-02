Graham Potter sacked by Chelsea after less than seven months in charge
Last updated on .From the section Chelsea
Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter after less than seven months in charge following Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa.
More to follow.
- Our coverage of Chelsea is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Chelsea - go straight to all the best content
The owners decided to buy all those players on silly contracts and now they have removed the man who has been working with this bunch. A new manager starts from scratch.
Still, it's Chelsea. Why should I give a ****!
As Darth Vader would say, "The circle is complete"