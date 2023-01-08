Mark Hudson has been in charge of Cardiff since Steve Morison was sacked in September 2022

Mark Hudson hopes his Cardiff City side can "kick on" from their FA Cup draw with Leeds United and use it to ignite their faltering Championship season.

Cardiff led Sunday's third-round tie 2-0 at half-time but Premier League Leeds snatched an injury-time equaliser.

The performance was in contrast to the Bluebirds' season in the Championship, where they are 20th having only scored 20 goals in 26 games.

"First and foremost, the overriding feeling is pride," said Hudson.

"We have been working on certain aspects of the game which will improve us. We get from our box to the opposition's box really well and then it's about simplifying it.

"I thought we were really attacking. We picked and chose when we went. The recovery runs were brilliant. You could see the togetherness and there were two really good goals.

"We focus on Wigan [Cardiff's next Championship opponents] now and, the way we played today, we know we can pose a threat to them.

"They've all put themselves in the right frame of mind to kick on."

The biggest difference between Cardiff's FA Cup display against Leeds and their league form was their attacking threat.

Hudson's men are the lowest scorers in the Championship and have failed to find the net in their past three matches in that competition.

But against Leeds, they struck twice in the space of seven first-half minutes via Jaden Philogene and Sheyi Ojo, who finished superbly after an excellent lofted pass from Andy Rinomhota.

Cardiff's display was all the more impressive as Hudson had made eight changes to the team which had lost 1-0 at Blackburn in the Championship on New Year's Day.

"All of them, every single one of them should be proud of their performance after being called upon," said Hudson.

"Rubin [Colwill] was due to start, then pulled out this morning, because we've got a bit of illness in the camp. Jaden woke up this morning thinking he was on the bench, then turns up here and he's not. He's starting.

"[It was] Isaak's [Davies] first start since Derby at the end of last season and he looked really sharp and ready to go. It was a good test for him, too, because he had a whack in the middle of the first half. He twisted and caught one on the knee but got through it fine, so that's good for him.

"Tactically, we got it right. We showed a good shape. We countered when we could, we frustrated them and scored two really good goals.

"We knew we would suffer in the second half. They have got an abundance of talent to come off the bench. It's not bad when you can bring Rodrigo off the bench! Overall, I'm proud."

Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley await Cardiff or Leeds in the fourth round.