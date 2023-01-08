Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal have won the FA Cup a record 14 times but they last lifted the trophy in the 2015-16 season

Record 14-time Women's FA Cup winners Arsenal will face Leeds United in the fourth round of the competition.

Leeds, who are in the National League Division One North, beat fourth-tier Stoke City 3-1 in their rearranged third-round tie.

Championship side Sheffield United cruised to a 3-0 win against third-tier Nottingham Forest and will travel to former WSL champions Manchester City.

The fourth-round matches will be played on the weekend of 28 to 29 January.

The 12 WSL clubs will enter the competition at this stage.

There were 12 third-round fixtures taking place on Sunday after they were postponed last month because of the weather.

Leeds fell behind inside the first minute after Kelsey Richardson curled in an effort from inside the box to open the scoring for Stoke.

Danielle Whitham drew the home side level on 20 minutes before adding a second just after half-time. Amy Woodruff then scored a third to seal a meeting with Jonas Eidevall's Gunners.

Sunderland will welcome Manchester United, who are third in the WSL, after they defeated fellow Championship team Blackburn Rovers 1-0 thanks to Neve Herron's goal.

Championship leaders London City Lionesses edged past Portsmouth, while Crystal Palace and Lewes both scored five against Watford and London Bees respectively.

Fourth-tier sides Cardiff City Ladies and Hashtag United booked their places in the last 32 in December.

Holders Chelsea, who won the FA Cup for a fourth time last season, are at home to Liverpool.

Fourth-round draw in full

Arsenal v Leeds United

Aston Villa v AFC Fylde

Bristol City v Oxford United

Burnley v Cardiff City

Chelsea v Liverpool

Coventry United v Hashtag United

Everton v Birmingham City

Ipswich Town v Lewes

Leicester City v Reading

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City v Sheffield United

Sunderland v Manchester United

Durham v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v London City Lionesses

AFC Wimbledon v Charlton Athletic

Wolves v West Ham