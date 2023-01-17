Barnet P-P Yeovil Town: Frozen pitch forces National League match to be postponed
Last updated on .From the section National League
Tuesday's National League game between Barnet and Yeovil Town has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
Barnet said a drop in temperatures at around 16:30 GMT necessitated an inspection of the surface at The Hive.
The referee inspected the pitch at 18:00 and deemed it unsafe, having become frozen in places.
No new date for the fixture between the hosts, who are fifth in the National League table, and 18th-placed Yeovil has been set.