Barnet's game with Yeovil is one of a number of matches called off on Tuesday due to the freezing conditions

Tuesday's National League game between Barnet and Yeovil Town has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Barnet said a drop in temperatures at around 16:30 GMT necessitated an inspection of the surface at The Hive.

The referee inspected the pitch at 18:00 and deemed it unsafe, having become frozen in places.

No new date for the fixture between the hosts, who are fifth in the National League table, and 18th-placed Yeovil has been set.