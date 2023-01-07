Last updated on .From the section Football

Zoe Morse signs from Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed defender Zoe Morse until summer 2024, subject to international clearance.

Morse, 24, joins from Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States.

Playing for Red Stars since 2020, she has also represented her country at under-17, under-18 and under-20 levels.

"Zoe has a lot of experience in one of the best leagues in the world," said Brighton coach Jens Scheuer.

"She's a really strong defender, good at building out from the back - we're happy to have her here."

Currently 11th in the table with seven points from eight games, Brighton return to action in the Women's Super League (WSL) away at bottom-placed Leicester City on Sunday, 15 January (15:00 GMT).