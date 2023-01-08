Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The winners of Manchester City v Chelsea will host Arsenal or Oxford in the FA Cup fourth round.

Reading manager Paul Ince will return to Old Trafford to face former club Manchester United.

Brighton will host either Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Preston welcome Tottenham and National League side Wrexham will take on Sheffield United.

The fourth round will take place from 27 to 30 January.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday will face fellow League One side Fleetwood Town after they knocked out Newcastle United, while Blackpool will travel to Southampton after their 4-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Draw in full

Preston v Tottenham

Southampton v Blackpool

Wrexham v Sheffield United

Ipswich v Burnley

Manchester United v Reading

Luton Town/Wigan v Grimsby Town

Derby County v West Ham

Stoke City v Aston Villa/Stevenage

Blackburn v Forest Green Rovers/Birmingham City

Walsall v Leicester City

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town

Manchester City/Chelsea v Oxford/Arsenal

Bristol City/Swansea v Chesterfield/West Brom

Brighton v Liverpool/Wolves

Fulham v Sunderland

Boreham Wood/Accrington Stanley v Cardiff/Leeds