FA Cup fourth-round draw: Man City or Chelsea to face Arsenal or Oxford
The winners of Manchester City v Chelsea will host Arsenal or Oxford in the FA Cup fourth round.
Reading manager Paul Ince will return to Old Trafford to face former club Manchester United.
Brighton will host either Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Preston welcome Tottenham and National League side Wrexham will take on Sheffield United.
The fourth round will take place from 27 to 30 January.
Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday will face fellow League One side Fleetwood Town after they knocked out Newcastle United, while Blackpool will travel to Southampton after their 4-1 win over Nottingham Forest.
Draw in full
Preston v Tottenham
Southampton v Blackpool
Wrexham v Sheffield United
Ipswich v Burnley
Manchester United v Reading
Luton Town/Wigan v Grimsby Town
Derby County v West Ham
Stoke City v Aston Villa/Stevenage
Blackburn v Forest Green Rovers/Birmingham City
Walsall v Leicester City
Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town
Manchester City/Chelsea v Oxford/Arsenal
Bristol City/Swansea v Chesterfield/West Brom
Brighton v Liverpool/Wolves
Fulham v Sunderland
Boreham Wood/Accrington Stanley v Cardiff/Leeds