League One side Oxford United could face Manchester City or Chelsea in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Oxford face Premier League leaders Arsenal in the third round on Monday.

Reading manager Paul Ince will return to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in round four, while Brighton will host either Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Preston welcome Tottenham.

The fourth round will take place from 27 to 30 January.

