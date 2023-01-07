Close menu
The FA Cup - Third Round
DerbyDerby County12:30BarnsleyBarnsley
Venue: Pride Park Stadium, England

Derby County v Barnsley

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 34Rooney
  • 3Forsyth
  • 6Cashin
  • 17Sibley
  • 8Bird
  • 4Hourihane
  • 18Dobbin
  • 38Knight
  • 7Barkhuizen
  • 9Collins

Substitutes

  • 11Mendez-Laing
  • 15Roberts
  • 16Thompson
  • 19Stearman
  • 21Loach
  • 33Davies

Barnsley

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Walton
  • 3Edwards
  • 24Cundy
  • 5Kitching
  • 48Connell
  • 2Williams
  • 33Wolfe
  • 8Kane
  • 7Cadden
  • 44Cole
  • 9Norwood

Substitutes

  • 10Benson
  • 14Martin
  • 15Moon
  • 18Ackroyd
  • 26Larkeche
  • 27Aitchison
  • 28Lancaster
  • 30Phillips
  • 40Collins
Referee:
Sunny Sukhvir Gill

Match report to follow.

