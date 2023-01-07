Derby County v Barnsley

DerbyDerby County12:30BarnsleyBarnsley
Line-ups
Derby
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Wildsmith
- 34Rooney
- 3Forsyth
- 6Cashin
- 17Sibley
- 8Bird
- 4Hourihane
- 18Dobbin
- 38Knight
- 7Barkhuizen
- 9Collins
Substitutes
- 11Mendez-Laing
- 15Roberts
- 16Thompson
- 19Stearman
- 21Loach
- 33Davies
Barnsley
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Walton
- 3Edwards
- 24Cundy
- 5Kitching
- 48Connell
- 2Williams
- 33Wolfe
- 8Kane
- 7Cadden
- 44Cole
- 9Norwood
Substitutes
- 10Benson
- 14Martin
- 15Moon
- 18Ackroyd
- 26Larkeche
- 27Aitchison
- 28Lancaster
- 30Phillips
- 40Collins
- Referee:
- Sunny Sukhvir Gill
Match report to follow.