Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Ashley Westwood made 181 appearances for Burnley in all competitions after joining them in January 2017 from Aston Villa

Midfielder Ashley Westwood has left Burnley to join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old's deal runs until 2024, with the American club having a further 12-month option on his contract.

Westwood started his career with Crewe and went on to spend much of the past decade playing in the Premier League with Aston Villa and Burnley.

He last featured for Burnley in April because of an ankle injury, which the club says he has now recovered from. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.