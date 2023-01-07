Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney revealed he was left in dark over their FA Cup shock after television coverage failed in the United States.

The actor took to social media to find out whether the Dragons had beaten Coventry City after missing the final moments of the game.

Meanwhile Ryan Reynolds said he was "totally speechless" at the 4-3 win.

Now manager Phil Parkinson is hoping to bring a "big club" to the Racecourse Ground in the fourth round draw today.

National League Wrexham knocked Championship side Coventry out of the FA Cup in a seven-goal thriller.

Sam Dalby and Elliot Lee got Wrexham off to a dream start. Thomas O'Connor grabbed a third before Paul Mullin's penalty looked to have sealed the win at 4-1 with Coventry's Jonathan Panzo sent off for handball.

But they had to survive a nail-biting finish, after Coventry hit back twice, to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2000.

Owner McElhenney revealed on social media he missed the final agonising moments only to be told by jubilant Dragons fans that they had held on for a remarkable win.

Fellow owner Reynolds had no such problems watching the game but did struggle to sum up his emotions.

He tweeted external-link : "I'm completely and totally speechless. What a club. What a town. What a win. @Wrexham_AFC forever."

Manager Parkinson previously took League One Bradford City to the FA Cup quarter-finals but said this win was "up with the best" moments since arriving at Wrexham in July 2021.

"You have to savour these days. It was a great occasion from the moment the coach arrived at the ground and the players saw all those 4,500 fans.

"Honestly, everyone felt 10-feet tall when they walked into the dressing room. The adrenaline that was pumping through the players' bodies was a by-product of that great support."

About 4,500 Wrexham fans travelled to the Coventry Building Society Arena

He added: "The league is most important but we've got a great history in the FA Cup and we wanted to respect that.

"It was an excellent performance and the players had to show different qualities over the 90 minutes.

"We played some fantastic football against a really strong Championship team to go 4-1 up. Dolby's goal was a great move.

"But the referee made some strange decisions so it ended up being a lot tighter than it should have been.

"We had to dig deep in adversity to make sure those decisions didn't spoil a great day for the club."

The draw for the fourth round will start at 16:05 GMT on Sunday and Parkinson is keeping his fingers crossed that Wrexham's reward is a plum home tie.

"I just want a big club at home. It's a special atmosphere at the Racecourse and it would be great to have a big club there and get the place rocking."

Striker Mullins, who maintained his record of scoring in every round of the cup this season with what proved to be the match-winner, was in no doubt who he wanted in the next round.

"Liverpool away... no-one else interests me," said the boyhood Reds fans.

"That my dream, to play the team I've supported. And to score in front of the Kop would be even better."