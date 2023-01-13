Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Joao Felix is the first Chelsea player to be sent off on his Premier League debut and will now miss the next three matches

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea are likely to be without 11 first-team players this weekend as new signing Joao Felix begins a three-match ban after his red card at Fulham.

Midfielder Denis Zakaria suffered a thigh issue in that game and joins the likes of Ben Chilwell, Reece James, and Raheem Sterling on the sidelines.

Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell returns from a three-match ban after his Boxing Day dismissal.

James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson remain long-term absentees.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Chelsea will pay tribute to their late manager Gianluca Vialli, who passed away last week, before this game and it is going to be an emotional afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Palace are so inconsistent that we are getting to the stage where I might as well say they will win or lose every time because when I try to call it based on their previous result or performance, I get it wrong each time.

Prediction: 2-1

Chris Sutton's full predictions v singer-songwriter Gaz Coombes.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won 11 consecutive matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions.

Palace have registered just four victories in their 27 Premier League meetings, drawing two and losing 21.

The Eagles have conceded in each of their previous 17 top-flight matches versus Chelsea.

There has not been a draw in any of the last 24 competitive encounters since it finished goalless in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge in March 1995.

Chelsea

The Blues are seeking to avoid four consecutive league and cup defeats for the first time since a run of six in 1993 under Glenn Hoddle.

Chelsea have lost two of their past three Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge, as many losses as they suffered in their previous 21 home fixtures.

Graham Potter could become the first Chelsea manager since Tommy Docherty in 1961-62 to lose his first two home London derbies in the league.

Potter is yet to beat Palace at home in his managerial career, drawing one and losing three of his previous clashes while in charge of Swansea City and Brighton.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have lost three of their past four Premier League fixtures, winning the other.

The Eagles beat West Ham 2-1 in November and are aiming to win consecutive top-flight away London derbies for the first time since 1997.

Palace could lose their opening three competitive games of a calendar year for the first time since 1994.

Patrick Vieira's side are yet to win against teams currently in the top half of the table, drawing three and losing five of those fixtures.

Wilfried Zaha has only scored three goals in 18 career appearances against Chelsea in all competitions.

My Chelsea line-up Predict Chelsea's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team