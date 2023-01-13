Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says he is unsure about picking Joelinton, who was charged with drink-driving this week

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle's club record signing Alexander Isak could make his first league appearance for four months after playing in two cup ties since his return from a thigh injury.

Head coach Eddie Howe must decide whether to select Joelinton, who was charged with drink-driving on Thursday.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic returns from a one-match suspension to face his former club.

Left-back Antonee Robinson is banned for accumulating five yellow cards.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

It was too little, too late for Newcastle when they brought their big guns off the bench to chase the game against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup, but I don't think that defeat has any bearing on their league form.

Fulham have surprised a lot of people this season but I think the Magpies will have too much for them. No shocks here.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are unbeaten in six Premier League home matches with Fulham, winning three and drawing three.

Fulham's most recent Premier League victory at St. James' Park came in May 2009.

The Magpies are aiming to complete a league double over Fulham for the first time since 2007-08.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are vying to equal a club record of 14 top-flight games without defeat, set in 1950 and equalled between May and November 2011.

The Magpies could also keep five consecutive top-flight clean sheets for the first time in their history.

Eddie Howe's side have conceded just five league goals at St. James' Park this season, with three of those coming against Manchester City.

Callum Wilson has scored four times in four Premier League matches against Fulham.

Sven Botman is yet to lose in 16 top-flight appearances since his debut in August (W9, D7). It's the longest unbeaten start for any Newcastle player in Premier League history.

Fulham

Fulham have won four top-flight matches in a row for the first time since a run of five in 1966.

The Cottagers can equal the club Premier League record of three successive away wins, set from April to May 2008 under Roy Hodgson.

Marco Silva's side have earned four away victories this season, as many as they managed in their previous two Premier League campaigns combined.

Fulham's tally of 31 points is the highest by a promoted team at this stage of a Premier League season since Wigan accrued 34 in 2005-06.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is aiming to become the first Fulham player to score in four Premier League away games in a row.

