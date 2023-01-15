Close menu
Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur0ArsenalArsenal2

Tottenham Hotspur 0 Arsenal 2: Hugo Lloris own goal and Martin Odegaard strike sends Gunners eight clear

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Arsenal celebrate Odegaard goal
Martin Odegaard has scored eight goals this season, one more than he managed in the entire 2021-22 campaign

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to a formidable eight points with an outstanding performance and win in the north London derby at Tottenham.

The Gunners took full advantage of Manchester City's loss at Manchester United on Saturday with an impressive show of style in the first half and steel after the break to claim a vital three points.

Arsenal were helped by a blunder from hapless Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris when he fumbled Bukayo Saka's cross into his own net after 14 minutes, but it was no more than Mikel Arteta's side deserved as captain Martin Odegaard drilled in a second from outside the area nine minutes before the break.

Spurs, so poor in the first half, did have their chances but found visiting keeper Aaron Ramsdale in top form as he saved twice either side of half-time from Harry Kane and also stopped Ryan Sessegnon's angled effort.

Arsenal's show of strength

Arsenal were handed a huge opportunity to take a stronger grip on the title race after closest rivals Manchester City were beaten at Old Trafford, but with the expectation also came pressure in the hothouse of a north London derby.

The Gunners, as they have so often this season, rose to the challenge by over-running Spurs to take control in the opening 45 minutes, then hold their nerve in the face of an expected rally from Antonio Conte's men after the break.

Arsenal were simply irresistible in the first half as they outclassed Spurs - the own goal from Lloris and captain Odegaard's strike scant reward for their vast superiority.

Odegaard was class personified in midfield, while Saka ran Spurs ragged down Arsenal's right flank, creating the first goal and posing constant problems.

And the visitors showed they were prepared to do the dirty work when Spurs tried to mount a recovery. Keeper Ramsdale was outstanding and his defenders prepared to throw themselves in front of everything to protect the lead.

There was some ill-feeling and ugly scenes at the end when Ramsdale and Richarlison had a flare-up, before a Spurs fan appeared to aim a kick at the England keeper.

Arsenal's players were eventually dragged away to enjoy their thoroughly-deserved celebrations with their own ecstatic supporters.

Spurs fall short again

Spurs may have created chances and moments of anxiety for Arsenal, especially in the second half, but this was a sobering game for Conte and his players as they looked well off the pace until it was too late.

They were trailing once again at half time for the ninth time this season, the seventh in the Premier League, after a first period in which their mediocrity was a sharp contrast to the excellence of their rivals.

Spurs have made a habit of slow starts and occasionally been able to dig themselves out of the hole, but they left themselves too much to do against this super-confident Arsenal outfit.

Kane was attempting to equal Jimmy Greaves' record of 266 goals for Spurs, but found Ramsdale at his best. At the other end, though, Lloris produced yet another of those errors that happen far too often to a goalkeeper of his reputation.

Saka's cross took a deflection of Sessegnon but the French keeper had to do so much better than just let the ball drop behind him into his own net.

It summed up Spurs' first-half display and they remain in fifth place, five points behind Manchester United in the Champions League places having played a game more.

Player of the match

ØdegaardMartin Ødegaard

with an average of 8.76

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 17RomeroBooked at 35mins
  • 15DierBooked at 72mins
  • 34LengletSubstituted forDaviesat 88'minutes
  • 2DohertySubstituted forRicharlisonat 71'minutes
  • 29SarrBooked at 53minsSubstituted forBissoumaat 76'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 19R SessegnonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPerisicat 76'minutes
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forGilat 88'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-min
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 4Skipp
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 9Richarlison
  • 11Gil
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 14Perisic
  • 20Forster
  • 33Davies
  • 38Bissouma

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4White
  • 12Saliba
  • 6GabrielBooked at 90mins
  • 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTomiyasuat 86'minutes
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forFábio Vieiraat 90+4'minutes
  • 5Partey
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7Saka
  • 14NketiahSubstituted forSmith Roweat 90+3'minutes
  • 11MartinelliBooked at 70minsSubstituted forTierneyat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 16Holding
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 27Marquinhos
  • 30Turner
  • 72Smith
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home17
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Arsenal 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Arsenal 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Fábio Vieira replaces Martin Ødegaard.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Eddie Nketiah.

  5. Post update

    Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).

  7. Booking

    Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  11. Post update

    Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ben Davies replaces Clément Lenglet.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yves Bissouma with a headed pass.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  17. Post update

    Clément Lenglet (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Thomas Partey.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Kane.

762 comments

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 18:29

    That cowardly toerag of a Spurs fan at the
    final whistle should be banned for life.

    • Reply posted by uncrasimatic, today at 18:33

      uncrasimatic replied:
      What happened? I turned it off when the whistle went.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 18:28

    That so called Fan should be Banned for Life.

    • Reply posted by big nolte, today at 18:34

      big nolte replied:
      Think he was about 12 or was that the way he was acting

  • Comment posted by Prima Donna s utd, today at 18:28

    Kane unable

    • Reply posted by Beater, today at 18:31

      Beater replied:
      Ooh, I see what you did there😄

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:28

    Good Arsenal win.
    And to think this time last season there were Arsenal fans who wanted Arteta gone, look at him now. This is why fans need to be patient.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 18:33

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      Trust the process indeed!

  • Comment posted by Lopezdee, today at 18:28

    I know it’s only Tottenham…but you can only play what’s put in front of you!!!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:33

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Looks like after a handful of seasons of Spurs dominance over Arsenal, the traditional order in regards to which north London side dominates which has been restored.

  • Comment posted by brt123, today at 18:28

    Tottenham fans showing their class at the end as usual. You wonder why they are the most hated team in the league?

    • Reply posted by Blob is stopping Brexit working, today at 18:42

      Blob is stopping Brexit working replied:
      Are they really? Why?

  • Comment posted by My Little Pony, today at 18:28

    Another comprehensive schooling for Spurs

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 18:30

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      100% schooling without breaking sweat

  • Comment posted by U2, today at 18:27

    Wonderful game and a great result.
    Splendid goal by Martin Odegard.
    And thank you to both goalies for a great performance.
    Spuds fans really silly, as usual.

    • Reply posted by Young Spurs Fan, today at 18:30

      Young Spurs Fan replied:
      Spectacular performance by Richarlison!

  • Comment posted by Border Collie, today at 18:28

    Spurs new motto: Nice stadium, shame about the team. 😆
    Well played you Gooners. 👍

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 18:36

      topo replied:
      Pretty sure it has been that ever since they moved into the new, spectacular stadium.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 18:29

    The stupid so called football fan should be banned.

    Arsenal a class above and Spurs are not good enough.

    • Reply posted by JohnSmith, today at 18:32

      JohnSmith replied:
      Banned for life

  • Comment posted by grizzle, today at 18:27

    This is utterly appalling. Spurs fans give up their hard-earned money to support a club that charge exorbitant prices, win nothing, play dreadful football and now, in the biggest game of the season, completely fail to turn up and frankly, embarrass their fans YET AGAIN! Every player, everyone associated with decision making at the club - a complete and total disgrace.

  • Comment posted by U20590547, today at 18:27

    Alas poor Lloris - Ramsdale hath stolen thy glory!

    • Reply posted by Rapha Elle, today at 18:32

      Rapha Elle replied:
      Poor excuse

  • Comment posted by Itsonlymyopinion, today at 18:30

    Tottenham thug kicks Ramsdale then cowardly scarpers off into stand. Says it all. THFC you have got to ban him for life!

    • Reply posted by cuppatea, today at 18:32

      cuppatea replied:
      Name will be known

  • Comment posted by Hutch, today at 18:31

    Crowd were embarrassing from 1st minute to last, from throwing drinks at White to attempting to attack Ramsdale. I wondered the other day; 'what club would want Diego Someone when he leaves Athletico' guess who the top answer was? Nasty little club.

    • Reply posted by Hutch, today at 18:34

      Hutch replied:
      Simeone

  • Comment posted by Lagavulin 16, today at 18:30

    Well done Arsenal.
    Looking forward to an early St. Totteringham 😹

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:42

      Sport Report replied:
      Would have been a different story if Kane had been playing

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:29

    Rather a comfortable outing for Arsenal.

    Alternative Current Top Six Standings:

    Team Points
    Arsenal 47
    Liverpool + Everton 43
    Man City 39
    Newcastle 38
    Man Utd 38
    Spurs 33

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:36

      Sport Report replied:
      A bit of a gap now between the Big Four and the rest

  • Comment posted by cfc1905, today at 18:35

    I think the Spurs “fan” who kicked out at Ramsdale at the end might be in luck as he will probably be banned for life and won’t have to watch that rubbish every week.

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 18:27

    Arteta is doing a brilliant job. His team playing fantastic football. A joy to watch. Hope they win the PL and stays.

    • Reply posted by mull73, today at 18:32

      mull73 replied:
      Absolutely