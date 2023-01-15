Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Arsenal 2.
Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to a formidable eight points with an outstanding performance and win in the north London derby at Tottenham.
The Gunners took full advantage of Manchester City's loss at Manchester United on Saturday with an impressive show of style in the first half and steel after the break to claim a vital three points.
Arsenal were helped by a blunder from hapless Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris when he fumbled Bukayo Saka's cross into his own net after 14 minutes, but it was no more than Mikel Arteta's side deserved as captain Martin Odegaard drilled in a second from outside the area nine minutes before the break.
Spurs, so poor in the first half, did have their chances but found visiting keeper Aaron Ramsdale in top form as he saved twice either side of half-time from Harry Kane and also stopped Ryan Sessegnon's angled effort.
Arsenal's show of strength
Arsenal were handed a huge opportunity to take a stronger grip on the title race after closest rivals Manchester City were beaten at Old Trafford, but with the expectation also came pressure in the hothouse of a north London derby.
The Gunners, as they have so often this season, rose to the challenge by over-running Spurs to take control in the opening 45 minutes, then hold their nerve in the face of an expected rally from Antonio Conte's men after the break.
Arsenal were simply irresistible in the first half as they outclassed Spurs - the own goal from Lloris and captain Odegaard's strike scant reward for their vast superiority.
Odegaard was class personified in midfield, while Saka ran Spurs ragged down Arsenal's right flank, creating the first goal and posing constant problems.
And the visitors showed they were prepared to do the dirty work when Spurs tried to mount a recovery. Keeper Ramsdale was outstanding and his defenders prepared to throw themselves in front of everything to protect the lead.
There was some ill-feeling and ugly scenes at the end when Ramsdale and Richarlison had a flare-up, before a Spurs fan appeared to aim a kick at the England keeper.
Arsenal's players were eventually dragged away to enjoy their thoroughly-deserved celebrations with their own ecstatic supporters.
Spurs fall short again
Spurs may have created chances and moments of anxiety for Arsenal, especially in the second half, but this was a sobering game for Conte and his players as they looked well off the pace until it was too late.
They were trailing once again at half time for the ninth time this season, the seventh in the Premier League, after a first period in which their mediocrity was a sharp contrast to the excellence of their rivals.
Spurs have made a habit of slow starts and occasionally been able to dig themselves out of the hole, but they left themselves too much to do against this super-confident Arsenal outfit.
Kane was attempting to equal Jimmy Greaves' record of 266 goals for Spurs, but found Ramsdale at his best. At the other end, though, Lloris produced yet another of those errors that happen far too often to a goalkeeper of his reputation.
Saka's cross took a deflection of Sessegnon but the French keeper had to do so much better than just let the ball drop behind him into his own net.
It summed up Spurs' first-half display and they remain in fifth place, five points behind Manchester United in the Champions League places having played a game more.
Player of the match
ØdegaardMartin Ødegaard
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
3.82
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
3.82
- Squad number29Player nameSarrAverage rating
3.80
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
3.69
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-minAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number2Player nameDohertyAverage rating
3.35
- Squad number17Player nameRomeroAverage rating
3.31
- Squad number34Player nameLengletAverage rating
3.25
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
3.22
- Squad number9Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
2.99
- Squad number14Player namePerisicAverage rating
2.94
- Squad number38Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
2.92
- Squad number11Player nameGilAverage rating
2.81
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
2.79
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
2.75
Arsenal
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
8.76
- Squad number1Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
8.70
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
8.56
- Squad number11Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
8.27
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
8.22
- Squad number3Player nameTierneyAverage rating
8.11
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
7.97
- Squad number12Player nameSalibaAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number14Player nameNketiahAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number35Player nameZinchenkoAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number18Player nameTomiyasuAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number10Player nameSmith RoweAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number21Player nameFábio VieiraAverage rating
7.24
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 17RomeroBooked at 35mins
- 15DierBooked at 72mins
- 34LengletSubstituted forDaviesat 88'minutes
- 2DohertySubstituted forRicharlisonat 71'minutes
- 29SarrBooked at 53minsSubstituted forBissoumaat 76'minutes
- 5Højbjerg
- 19R SessegnonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPerisicat 76'minutes
- 21KulusevskiSubstituted forGilat 88'minutes
- 7Son Heung-min
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 4Skipp
- 6D Sánchez
- 9Richarlison
- 11Gil
- 12Emerson Royal
- 14Perisic
- 20Forster
- 33Davies
- 38Bissouma
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ramsdale
- 4White
- 12Saliba
- 6GabrielBooked at 90mins
- 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTomiyasuat 86'minutes
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forFábio Vieiraat 90+4'minutes
- 5Partey
- 34Xhaka
- 7Saka
- 14NketiahSubstituted forSmith Roweat 90+3'minutes
- 11MartinelliBooked at 70minsSubstituted forTierneyat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Tierney
- 10Smith Rowe
- 16Holding
- 18Tomiyasu
- 21Fábio Vieira
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 27Marquinhos
- 30Turner
- 72Smith
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Arsenal 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Fábio Vieira replaces Martin Ødegaard.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Eddie Nketiah.
Post update
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Booking
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).
Post update
Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ben Davies replaces Clément Lenglet.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yves Bissouma with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).
Post update
Clément Lenglet (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Thomas Partey.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Kane.
final whistle should be banned for life.
And to think this time last season there were Arsenal fans who wanted Arteta gone, look at him now. This is why fans need to be patient.
Splendid goal by Martin Odegard.
And thank you to both goalies for a great performance.
Spuds fans really silly, as usual.
Well played you Gooners. 👍
Arsenal a class above and Spurs are not good enough.
Looking forward to an early St. Totteringham 😹
Alternative Current Top Six Standings:
Team Points
Arsenal 47
Liverpool + Everton 43
Man City 39
Newcastle 38
Man Utd 38
Spurs 33