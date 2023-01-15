Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women3Reading WomenReading Women2

Everton Women v Reading Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Ramsey
  • 17Hope
  • 5BjörnSubstituted forFinniganat 45'minutes
  • 4Sevecke
  • 6GeorgeSubstituted forHolmgaardat 64'minutes
  • 10Bennison
  • 28Holmgaard
  • 22Galli
  • 14SørensenSubstituted forBeever-Jonesat 63'minutes
  • 25Snoeijs
  • 11Park

Substitutes

  • 7Wheeler
  • 8Christiansen
  • 15Beever-Jones
  • 18Brosnan
  • 20Finnigan
  • 21Maier
  • 23Holmgaard
  • 27Stenevik

Reading Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Burns
  • 2Bryson
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 9Eikeland
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 10Dowie
  • 3Mukandi
  • 11WadeSubstituted forWellingsat 65'minutes
  • 12Harries

Substitutes

  • 1Moloney
  • 7Wellings
  • 15Hendrix
  • 17Caldwell
  • 18Jane
  • 30Poulter
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women).

  2. Post update

    Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women).

  6. Post update

    Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Emma Harries (Reading Women).

  8. Post update

    Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jessica Park (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Aurora Galli (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Aurora Galli (Everton Women).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 3, Reading Women 2. Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gemma Evans following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Sara Holmgaard (Everton Women).

  17. Post update

    Emma Harries (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women).

  19. Post update

    Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women119113292328
2Arsenal Women108112662025
3Man Utd Women108112662025
4Man City Women961221101119
5Everton Women105051312115
6West Ham Women105051518-315
7Aston Villa Women105051520-515
8Tottenham Women103071219-79
9Liverpool Women102261118-78
10Reading Women112181426-127
11Brighton Women82151129-187
12Leicester City Women9009225-230
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories