Everton Women v Reading Women

Foul by Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women).
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Ramsey
- 17Hope
- 5BjörnSubstituted forFinniganat 45'minutes
- 4Sevecke
- 6GeorgeSubstituted forHolmgaardat 64'minutes
- 10Bennison
- 28Holmgaard
- 22Galli
- 14SørensenSubstituted forBeever-Jonesat 63'minutes
- 25Snoeijs
- 11Park
Substitutes
- 7Wheeler
- 8Christiansen
- 15Beever-Jones
- 18Brosnan
- 20Finnigan
- 21Maier
- 23Holmgaard
- 27Stenevik
Reading Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 25Burns
- 2Bryson
- 14Cooper
- 5Evans
- 9Eikeland
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 51Troelsgaard
- 10Dowie
- 3Mukandi
- 11WadeSubstituted forWellingsat 65'minutes
- 12Harries
Substitutes
- 1Moloney
- 7Wellings
- 15Hendrix
- 17Caldwell
- 18Jane
- 30Poulter
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women).
Post update
Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emma Harries (Reading Women).
Post update
Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jessica Park (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Aurora Galli (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Aurora Galli (Everton Women).
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 3, Reading Women 2. Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gemma Evans following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Sara Holmgaard (Everton Women).
Post update
Emma Harries (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women).
Post update
Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.