Manchester United Women v Liverpool Women

Goal! Manchester United Women 3, Liverpool Women 0. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ona Batlle with a cross.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 10Zelem
- 12Ladd
- 17García
- 7Toone
- 22Parris
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 4Moore
- 5Mannion
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 19Leon
- 20Tounkara
- 28Williams
- 32Baggaley
Liverpool Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Laws
- 2Koivisto
- 23Bonner
- 5Fahey
- 28Campbell
- 12Hinds
- 19van de Sanden
- 18Holland
- 6Matthews
- 11Lawley
- 20Daniels
Substitutes
- 3Robe
- 7Kearns
- 10Furness
- 15Lundgaard
- 17Humphrey
- 22Kirby
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ona Batlle.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ona Batlle with a cross.
Post update
Hand ball by Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lucía García (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Megan Campbell (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 2, Liverpool Women 0. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Ona Batlle.
Post update
Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Lucía García (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 1, Liverpool Women 0. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ona Batlle with a cross.