The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women3Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0

Manchester United Women v Liverpool Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 10Zelem
  • 12Ladd
  • 17García
  • 7Toone
  • 22Parris
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 4Moore
  • 5Mannion
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 19Leon
  • 20Tounkara
  • 28Williams
  • 32Baggaley

Liverpool Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Laws
  • 2Koivisto
  • 23Bonner
  • 5Fahey
  • 28Campbell
  • 12Hinds
  • 19van de Sanden
  • 18Holland
  • 6Matthews
  • 11Lawley
  • 20Daniels

Substitutes

  • 3Robe
  • 7Kearns
  • 10Furness
  • 15Lundgaard
  • 17Humphrey
  • 22Kirby
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamLiverpool Women
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home8
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 3, Liverpool Women 0. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ona Batlle with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ona Batlle.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ona Batlle with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool Women).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women).

  7. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lucía García (Manchester United Women).

  9. Post update

    Megan Campbell (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 2, Liverpool Women 0. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Ona Batlle.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).

  14. Post update

    Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Lucía García (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).

  18. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 1, Liverpool Women 0. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ona Batlle with a cross.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women119113292328
2Man Utd Women108112762125
3Arsenal Women108112662025
4Man City Women961221101119
5Everton Women105051312115
6West Ham Women105051518-315
7Aston Villa Women105051520-515
8Tottenham Women103071219-79
9Liverpool Women102261119-88
10Reading Women112181426-127
11Brighton Women82151129-187
12Leicester City Women9009225-230
View full The FA Women's Super League table

