Jonas Eidevall has compared Lia Walti's role for Arsenal Women to that of Granit Xhaka for the men

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall wants to use another crowd of more than 40,000 this season as a boost against Chelsea.

It will be the third Women's Super League game Arsenal have played at Emirates Stadium in 2022-23.

They beat Tottenham 4-0 in September in front of a WSL record 47,367, while 40,064 attended the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in November.

Eidevall believes the crowd can "energise" his side, who are three points behind WSL leaders Chelsea.

Both clubs have only lost one match so far this season, with the second-placed Gunners having a game in hand.

Eidevall's side held a behind-closed-doors friendly to prepare the squad for playing at the stadium, and he believes they will be able to harness the crowd rather than feeling pressure.

He said: "We played a training game against Tottenham at the Emirates, it gave experience to players who haven't been here before. These are the strides we are making.

"This is the third game in a row which will hopefully get over 40,000. Now, how do we use the crowd to energise our game, and make it as difficult as possible for the opposing team."

Playing at the men's stadium is not the only similarity for Eidevall, who admitted to taking tactical hints for his squad from Mikel Arteta's side.

This has included using Lia Walti to drive play from midfield, similar to Granit Xhaka for the Premier League leaders.

"When I see our men's team it gives me a lot of inspiration, they do things in an interesting way," Eidevall said. "We look at a lot of other teams for inspiration.

"In terms of togetherness, the overall philosophy we want to express comes from the same place [as the men's team]. It would be very weird if the teams were apart, so I'm happy you can see similarities."

One absentee from the Arsenal midfield will be Jordan Nobbs, who has signed for Aston Villa after 12 years with the Gunners.

The 30-year-old won 12 trophies including three WSL titles with Arsenal, and scored 81 goals in 270 appearances.

Eidevall admitted they had not wanted to allow Nobbs to leave, but the 69-cap England international wanted to depart in order to get regular game time ahead of this summer's World Cup.

He said: "It was a tough decision, Jordan was a very valued team member, on and off the pitch.

"Jordan asked to go because her role in the team in playing minutes was not what she liked, it impacted her probability of being selected for England.

"We have a player we valued so much, but we looked at what she gave us for 12 years, now she is asking us for a favour.

"Of course I would have liked to keep her, but this was our way of showing respect."

Leupolz's return is like a new signing - Hayes

The game is the first in three weeks for both sides following the WSL winter break, which Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says was welcomed by her squad.

Chelsea had a warm weather training camp in Spain, which Hayes described as particularly useful.

"The warm weather break was lovely," she told her news conference on Friday. "It was a perfect time to go. When you're away for 12 days from Christmas, it's the first time we've done that. I really valued the time with the squad and I think they did with each other.

"They had time to interact and spend time together so it was really valuable. Now we're just settling into the second half of the season."

Hayes said Chelsea have no major injury worries other than Pernille Harder, who remains a long-term absentee with a hamstring injury.

They also welcome back Melanie Leupolz following maternity leave, with Hayes describing the Germany international midfielder's return as being like a new signing.

"Doing business in January isn't our preference," she said. "We prefer strategically to work in the June transfer window and our work is about getting that part done.

"Melanie Leupolz is a new signing, it feels like that having watched her today in training. It's not going to take her very long.

"Can I envisage another player through the door? Not really. However things do happen in football and if something presented itself then maybe but I can't really see it."