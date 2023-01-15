Match ends, West Ham United Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.
Women's Super League top-scorer Khadija Shaw scored the only goal of the game as Manchester City moved to within three points of the Champions League places with a narrow win at West Ham.
Deyna Castellanos' excellent first-time pass put Shaw through on goal and the Jamaica striker coolly rounded the goalkeeper to score her ninth league goal of the season five minutes into the second half.
The game was played exclusively in the West Ham half for long spells but the hosts did have chances and must still be wondering how an almighty scramble in the City six-yard box did not bring the opening goal after 25 minutes.
In the second half, Paul Konchesky's side pressed for an equaliser but City looked the more likely to add to the goal tally late on.
Shaw's stabbed effort came back off the post and Castellanos was denied by a good reaction save from Hammers goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.
"I think we showed really good resilience," City boss Gareth Taylor told Sky Sports.
"[Shaw] is the talisman at the moment with producing the goals. I thought her all-round game was excellent. She's a real asset for us."
City's win extends their unbeaten run to 11 matches in all competitions and sees them close the gap on third-placed Arsenal.
City keep themselves in title contention
Back-to-back defeats to start their WSL campaign has left City playing catch-up this season with Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal storming ahead.
However, they are unbeaten since a 2-0 reverse at Chelsea late in September and following the 1-1 draw between Arsenal and leaders Chelsea, they are now only six points off top spot with a game in hand.
"When you win games you build confidence," Shaw said. "It's a new team, so we kept believing. Once you're winning and scoring goals the momentum comes."
For all their dominance in the first period, the visitors required some luck to go into half-time level as Leila Ouahabi cleared Grace Fisk's shot off the line during a goalmouth scramble before Ellie Roebuck saved from Risa Shimizu after Taylor's team switched off at a throw-in.
The threat before the break had come from England pair Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp on the wings but when the goal came, it was an arrow through the heart of the West Ham defence.
Yui Hasegawa's incisive pass took out two West Ham players and Castellanos did for the rest as she opened up her body to slide a perfectly-weighted through ball into the path of Shaw.
It was a goal of the highest class to break a stubborn West Ham backline and while Shaw had the chance to make the final minutes more comfortable, one was enough to keep City in touch with those above them.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Arnold
- 3Shimizu
- 22Fisk
- 23Cissoko
- 2Smith
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 4Stringer
- 19Hayashi
- 12LonghurstSubstituted forSnerleat 57'minutes
- 26Asseyi
- 7EvansSubstituted forAtkinsonat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Snerle
- 11Atkinson
- 17Filis
- 24Cairns
- 28Hillyerd
- 33Houssein
- 41Flannery
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Roebuck
- 14Morgan
- 33Kennedy
- 5Greenwood
- 15OuahabiBooked at 74mins
- 10Castellanos
- 25HasegawaSubstituted forAleixandriat 89'minutes
- 7Coombs
- 9Kelly
- 21Shaw
- 11Hemp
Substitutes
- 4Aleixandri
- 6Houghton
- 8Fowler
- 12Angeldahl
- 17Losada
- 22MacIver
- 30Mace
- 41Blakstad
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
- Attendance:
- 1,586
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.
Post update
Foul by Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Laia Aleixandri replaces Yui Hasegawa.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Greenwood with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.
Post update
Attempt saved. Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alanna Kennedy.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Chloe Kelly.
Post update
Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Isibeal Atkinson replaces Lisa Evans.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kirsty Smith.