West Ham Women 0-1 Manchester City Women: Khadija Shaw winner helps visitors close gap

By Sam DruryBBC Sport

Manchester City celebrate Khadija Shaw's opening goal v West Ham in the WSL
Khadija Shaw opened the scoring for Manchester City with her ninth WSL goal of the season

Women's Super League top-scorer Khadija Shaw scored the only goal of the game as Manchester City moved to within three points of the Champions League places with a narrow win at West Ham.

Deyna Castellanos' excellent first-time pass put Shaw through on goal and the Jamaica striker coolly rounded the goalkeeper to score her ninth league goal of the season five minutes into the second half.

The game was played exclusively in the West Ham half for long spells but the hosts did have chances and must still be wondering how an almighty scramble in the City six-yard box did not bring the opening goal after 25 minutes.

In the second half, Paul Konchesky's side pressed for an equaliser but City looked the more likely to add to the goal tally late on.

Shaw's stabbed effort came back off the post and Castellanos was denied by a good reaction save from Hammers goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.

"I think we showed really good resilience," City boss Gareth Taylor told Sky Sports.

"[Shaw] is the talisman at the moment with producing the goals. I thought her all-round game was excellent. She's a real asset for us."

City's win extends their unbeaten run to 11 matches in all competitions and sees them close the gap on third-placed Arsenal.

City keep themselves in title contention

Back-to-back defeats to start their WSL campaign has left City playing catch-up this season with Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal storming ahead.

However, they are unbeaten since a 2-0 reverse at Chelsea late in September and following the 1-1 draw between Arsenal and leaders Chelsea, they are now only six points off top spot with a game in hand.

"When you win games you build confidence," Shaw said. "It's a new team, so we kept believing. Once you're winning and scoring goals the momentum comes."

For all their dominance in the first period, the visitors required some luck to go into half-time level as Leila Ouahabi cleared Grace Fisk's shot off the line during a goalmouth scramble before Ellie Roebuck saved from Risa Shimizu after Taylor's team switched off at a throw-in.

Manchester City's Leila Ouahabi clears the ball off the line
A goalmouth scramble was as close as West Ham came to breaching the Manchester City defence

The threat before the break had come from England pair Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp on the wings but when the goal came, it was an arrow through the heart of the West Ham defence.

Yui Hasegawa's incisive pass took out two West Ham players and Castellanos did for the rest as she opened up her body to slide a perfectly-weighted through ball into the path of Shaw.

It was a goal of the highest class to break a stubborn West Ham backline and while Shaw had the chance to make the final minutes more comfortable, one was enough to keep City in touch with those above them.

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Shimizu
  • 22Fisk
  • 23Cissoko
  • 2Smith
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 4Stringer
  • 19Hayashi
  • 12LonghurstSubstituted forSnerleat 57'minutes
  • 26Asseyi
  • 7EvansSubstituted forAtkinsonat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Snerle
  • 11Atkinson
  • 17Filis
  • 24Cairns
  • 28Hillyerd
  • 33Houssein
  • 41Flannery

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Roebuck
  • 14Morgan
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5Greenwood
  • 15OuahabiBooked at 74mins
  • 10Castellanos
  • 25HasegawaSubstituted forAleixandriat 89'minutes
  • 7Coombs
  • 9Kelly
  • 21Shaw
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 4Aleixandri
  • 6Houghton
  • 8Fowler
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 17Losada
  • 22MacIver
  • 30Mace
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Amy Fearns
Attendance:
1,586

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home7
Away24
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away12
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women).

  4. Post update

    Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Laia Aleixandri replaces Yui Hasegawa.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Greenwood with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alanna Kennedy.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  11. Post update

    Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Chloe Kelly.

  12. Post update

    Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Isibeal Atkinson replaces Lisa Evans.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kirsty Smith.

Page 1 of 5
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women119113292328
2Man Utd Women108113062425
3Arsenal Women108112662025
4Man City Women1071222101222
5Everton Women105051312115
6West Ham Women115061519-415
7Aston Villa Women105051520-515
8Tottenham Women103071219-79
9Liverpool Women102261122-118
10Reading Women112181426-127
11Brighton Women92161132-217
12Leicester City Women10109525-203
View full The FA Women's Super League table

