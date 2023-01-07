Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Ryan Porteous is free to talk with other clubs about a possible January move

Hibernian are to hold fresh talks on Monday with Italian side Udinese over the January signing of Ryan Porteous.

The Scotland cap, 23, will be out of contract in the summer and has rejected an offer to stay at Easter Road.

Udinese, currently eighth in Serie A, initially contacted Hibs in December but the clubs were some distance apart in their valuations of the centre-back.

Since making his debut in July 2017, Porteous has made 153 Hibs appearances, scoring 13 goals.

He made his first - and only - Scotland appearance in the Nations League draw against Ukraine in September 2022.

Speaking earlier this month, Hibs manager Lee Johnson conceded a January sale "would be the best idea if we realise the fee".

"I've got no issue with Ryan at all," he added. "He turned down the best contact we could offer and therefore is seeking pastures new."