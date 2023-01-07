Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Yutaro Oda is to join Hearts from J-League club Vissel Kobe

Hearts are set to sign Yutaro Oda, with the Japanese forward in line to make his debut in Friday's Scottish Premiership meeting with St Mirren.

The 21-year-old has agreed a long-term deal as he prepares to depart Vissel Kobe in his homeland.

Capped at youth level up to under-19, Oda can play across the frontline.

"We're expecting him Monday or Tuesday, so he'll hopefully be available for Friday, if his fitness levels are there," said manager Robbie Neilson.

Hearts, currently third in the Scottish Premiership, are also chasing a loan deal for Newcastle United forward Garang Kuol.

The 18-year-old was in Edinburgh for talks, but there is interest from other clubs in the Australia international.

"We're still waiting on a decision on him, so it's up to the parent club Newcastle to make the decision," Neilson added.

"We'd love to have him here, we've given a pitch, and now it's up to them to decide."