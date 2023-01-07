Irish Cup: Larne to host Blues in sixth round as Reds face Coleraine
The draw for the Irish Cup sixth round has thrown up a repeat of the 2021 final with Premiership leaders Larne taking on Linfield.
Linfield prevailed 2-1 two years ago to secure a record 44th Irish Cup success.
Cliftonville welcome Coleraine in another big tie while holders Crusaders visit Intermediate side Bangor and Glentoran are away against Portadown.
Ballymena host Newington, Glenavon face H&W Welders, Dungannon meet Knockbreda and Institute play Ballyclare.
Coleraine beat the Reds in the 2018 decider with the Solitude side now seeking a first Irish Cup triumph since 1979.
The eight games will be played on 3-4 February.
Irish Cup sixth round draw
Ballymena United v Newington
Bangor v Crusaders
Cliftonville v Coleraine
Glenavon v H&W Welders
Institute v Ballyclare Comrades
Knockbreda v Dungannon Swifts
Larne v Linfield
Portadown v Glentoran