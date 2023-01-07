Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne's encounter with the Blues is the pick of the last-16 ties

The draw for the Irish Cup sixth round has thrown up a repeat of the 2021 final with Premiership leaders Larne taking on Linfield.

Linfield prevailed 2-1 two years ago to secure a record 44th Irish Cup success.

Cliftonville welcome Coleraine in another big tie while holders Crusaders visit Intermediate side Bangor and Glentoran are away against Portadown.

Ballymena host Newington, Glenavon face H&W Welders, Dungannon meet Knockbreda and Institute play Ballyclare.

Coleraine beat the Reds in the 2018 decider with the Solitude side now seeking a first Irish Cup triumph since 1979.

The eight games will be played on 3-4 February.

Irish Cup sixth round draw

Ballymena United v Newington

Bangor v Crusaders

Cliftonville v Coleraine

Glenavon v H&W Welders

Institute v Ballyclare Comrades

Knockbreda v Dungannon Swifts

Larne v Linfield

Portadown v Glentoran