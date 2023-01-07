Close menu

Wout Weghorst: Manchester United target Burnley and Netherlands striker

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments17

Besiktas striker Wout Weghorst celebrates scoring
Wout Weghorst has scored five goals in 19 appearances for the Netherlands

Burnley and Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst has emerged as a surprise loan target for Manchester United.

Weghorst is currently on loan at Besiktas in Turkey, where he has scored eight goals in 16 appearances.

The 30-year-old's latest came in a 2-1 win against Kasimpasa on Saturday, after which he appeared to wave goodbye to Besiktas' fans.

It is understood there is no break clause in the loan from Burnley, so talks would involve all three clubs.

Erik ten Hag has made no secret of his desire to bring in striking reinforcements following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the United boss knows he has to work under financial constraints following the summer outlay.

Weghorst arrived at Burnley with high expectations last January after a £12m move from German side Wolfsburg, but only scored twice as the Clarets were relegated to the Championship.

His returned to the attention of English audiences last month when he scored two late goals in the Netherlands' epic World Cup quarter-final defeat by Argentina.

Analysis

There have been a few names linked with Manchester United since Ronaldo's exit.

Joao Felix was felt to be too expensive because of the huge loan fee and wages for the Atletico Madrid man.

Memphis Depay apparently wants a permanent move if he is to leave Barcelona.

Weghorst doesn't match the other pair in terms of status, but he did score 70 goals in 144 games for Wolfsburg before he joined Burnley and he proved at the World Cup he still knows where the net is.

Ten Hag has faith in Anthony Martial as his first-choice number nine, but Weghorst offers a more direct option which could be handy off the bench.

Ten Hag did say United had to be creative. Signing his fellow countryman Weghorst would certainly be that.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by David, today at 21:18

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 21:17

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 21:17

    Utd are The Banter Club that just keeps on giving us all plenty of Laughter 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by TheHungHippo, today at 21:16

    Ten Hag done a fantastic job with Haller, could do the same with Weghorst.

  • Comment posted by red on my sleeve , today at 21:16

    oh behave!

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 21:18

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 21:15

    You can have Chris Wood for a few quid. We can deliver as well @ £1 a mile.

  • Comment posted by leo, today at 21:13

    This is hilarious 😂 😃 😄

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 21:17

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Got to agree

  • Comment posted by Soylent Green on toast, today at 21:13

    Meh!

  • Comment posted by Rumidge, today at 21:10

    Tell me you're broke without telling me you're broke

    • Reply posted by Vox Populi, today at 21:15

      Vox Populi replied:
      Or, no one wants to sell a world class striker in the middle of the season.

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 21:09

    If we're just paying wages, maybe a no lose situation. Tbh honest, can't think of an average backup striker out there to get on loan for rest of season, so MW could do that job

  • Comment posted by Pinonchicco, today at 21:09

    Just going to fling money about now to try and suppress the natives...

    • Reply posted by bon0bobananas, today at 21:11

      bon0bobananas replied:
      This is the opposite of flinging money about 😂

  • Comment posted by Vox Populi, today at 21:06

    If its true, would need to know whether its a loan or permanent signing. If permanent, how much would he cost. Need to know that before passing judgement.

  • Comment posted by A Sensible Comment, today at 21:03

    Could be a remarkable signing

  • Comment posted by BBCwokebot, today at 21:02

    Fake news from Stone.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport