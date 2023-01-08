Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, 27, is close to joining Italian club Monza in a £7m move. (Mail) external-link

Meanwhile, Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds are keen on Celtic's Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, 28. (Express) external-link

Former Celtic forward Kris Commons believes Giakoumakis and Juranovic they may realise there's nothing like playing for the Glasgow club. (Record) external-link

Celtic appear to have outbid Mainz for Jeonbuk's South Korea forward Cho Gue-sung, 24. (Football Scotland) external-link

Southampton are considering a move for Celtic's Japan forward Daizen Maeda, 25. (Sky Sports) external-link

Michael Beale believes Rangers supporters should be excited about the club's impending transfer business as Norwich's Todd Cantwell and Everton's Tom Davies are linked with moves to Ibrox. (Sun) external-link

Fashion Sakala thanks Beale for restoring his confidence after netting his third goal in six games in Rangers' 2-0 win over Dundee United. (Sun) external-link

Rangers forward Antonio Colak is battling to be fit for Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final with Aberdeen after coming off at half-time at Tannadice. (Express) external-link

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox says the Tangerines will learn from their defeat by Rangers. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Fox insists the loss will not derail United's season. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Brighton and Newcastle are keen on Dundee United teen Rory MacLeod and a deal could be done for £400,000 plus add-ons. (Sun) external-link

Midfielder Robert Snodgrass, 35, plays down talk of signing an extended contract with Heart of Midlothian. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Andy Halliday, Stephen Kingsley and Lewis Neilson could all return for Hearts against St Mirren on Friday. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone left-back Tony Gallacher believes the Perth side "can do good things" this season. (Courier - subscription required) external-link