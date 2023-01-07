Last updated on .From the section Irish

Mallards defender Mark Stafford heads clear in Saturday's game against Glenavon at Ferney Park

Glenavon scored twice in added time to edge Championship side Ballinamallard 2-1 while Irish Cup holders Crusaders were also among Saturday's winners.

Caolan McAleer fired the Mallards in front and they were on course for an upset until Peter Campbell and Matthew Fitzpatrick struck late for Glenavon.

Crusaders thumped Dergview 6-0, Larne beat Crumlin United 3-0 and Linfield also had a 3-0 win over Warrenpoint.

Glentoran won 2-0 at Moyola Park while Coleraine defeated Loughgall 3-1.

More to follow....