Connor Riley-Lowe scored for a third successive match for Truro City

Truro City lost ground on top spot in Southern League Premier South after a 2-2 draw at struggling Hendon.

Connor Riley-Lowe's third goal in as many games gave City an 11th minute lead as he tapped in from the back post before Andrew Neal hit the Hendon bar.

Joe White levelled after 29 minutes and almost put Hendon ahead soon after.

Frank Keita did put the hosts in front from close range soon after the restart, but Ben Adelsbury headed City level two minutes later.

Truro's James Hamon made an excellent save from a 65th-minute free kick to keep his side in it as City failed to win for the fourth time in five league games.

Paul Wotton's side remain in second place in the division, but are now five points off leaders Weston-super-Mare - who have played a game less - after they were 5-1 winners at Harrow Borough.